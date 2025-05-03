"I can't see Pakistan now being part of the Asia Cup" - Indian legend comes up with brutal suggestion following Pahalgam attack

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar made a stunning prediction, stating that Pakistan will likely not be part of the Asia Cup later this year. His remarks came in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 deaths.

The already existent India-Pakistan political friction has worsened following the attack. The social media accounts of several renowned Pakistani athletes have recently been blocked in India.

With India and Sri Lanka likely to host this year's Asia Cup, questions about the tournament and Pakistan's part have been raised following the attack.

In a conversation with Sports Today, Gavaskar weighed in on the same, saying (via Hindustan Times):

"BCCI's stance has always been what the government of India tells them to do. So I don't think it would be any different when it comes to the Asia Cup. India and Sri Lanka are the hosts for this particular edition of the Asia Cup, so it depends on whether things have changed at all, but if things haven't changed, I can't see Pakistan now being part of the Asia Cup, which is going to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka."

India and Pakistan have stopped playing bilateral series across formats for over a decade, with their only meetings coming in ICC events and the Asia Cups. The Men in Blue did not travel to Pakistan for the recent 2025 Champions Trophy and played their games in Dubai.

"The Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar raised doubts about the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) future and the possibility of the Asia Cup getting replaced by a triangular or quadrangular series.

It is worth remembering that the hybrid model was followed the last time the Asia Cup happened in 2023. Team India played their matches in Sri Lanka despite Pakistan hosting the tournament.

"I don't know how it will be. It might be that the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded, and you could just have a three-nation tour, that could well have a three-nation tournament, or a four-nation tournament with maybe Hong Kong or UAE being invited. So that could well happen, the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded. But I think it is dependent on what happens in the next couple of months," said Gavaskar (via aforementioned source).

He added:

"It could well happen that India decides to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council that could well happen. We can say look we're going to have a 4 nation tournament or a 5 nation tournament in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, the Indian and Pakistani players are busy playing in the IPL and PSL, respectively.

