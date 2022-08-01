"I don't see R Ashwin playing the 2022 T20 World Cup" - Parthiv Patel feels off-spinner is low in the pecking order at the moment

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel does not see Ravichandran Ashwin in the scheme of things for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The off-spinner was recalled to the T20I squad after an eight-month absence, with his last appearance coming in a home series against New Zealand.

India have persisted with Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja for the majority of their T20I series this year. With Chahal being rested and Yadav recovering from an injury, the selection committee roped in Ashwin for the five-match series against the West Indies.

Opining that Bishnoi presents a stronger case than Ashwin for a spot in the playing XI, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"You can play two wrist spinners, why not? India went with that theory with Kuldeep and Chahal in the past. Also, Bishnoi is a different type of spinner than Chahal, he bowls more googlies, he is like an off-spinner."

The former wicketkeeper added:

"If you ask me, I would play Bishnoi in place of Ashwin, I don't see Ashwin playing the T20 World Cup."

#IndvWI Ashwin has made a good impact in T20I since he returned to the Indian team in the 2021 T20 World Cup:Matches - 6Wickets - 11Economy Rate - 5.29Bowling Average - 11.55 Ashwin has made a good impact in T20I since he returned to the Indian team in the 2021 T20 World Cup:Matches - 6Wickets - 11Economy Rate - 5.29Bowling Average - 11.55#IndvWI

Ashwin has been a consistent performer in the limited opportunities he has availed since the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Tamil Nadu-born spinner has claimed 11 wickets in six T20I matches, but will have an uphill battle to cement a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

"Ashwin does not give you that attacking option" - Parthiv Patel

Ashwin registered figures of 2/22 in India's comprehensive 68-run win over the Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies in the first T20I. However, with the World Cup taking place in Australia and the high likelihood of Chahal playing in the XI, the off-spinner's involvement in the future is unclear.

Good day for spin trio Bishnoi, Ashwin and Jadeja who have picked up five of the seven wickets 🏼



#WIvIND 1st T20IGood day for spin trio Bishnoi, Ashwin and Jadeja who have picked up five of the seven wicketsWI: 98/7 (15)Target: 191 #WIvIND 1st T20I Good day for spin trio Bishnoi, Ashwin and Jadeja who have picked up five of the seven wickets 👏🏼WI: 98/7 (15)Target: 191https://t.co/ap2lVV6wUR

Stating that leg-spinners provide an attacking option, especially in the middle overs, Parthiv Patel said:

"I want variety in the form of Kuldeep and Bishnoi as well with Chahal as the first choice. Wrist spinners give you that attacking option in between. Ashwin does not give you that attacking option according to me."

The spin-friendly conditions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad gave India the luxury of fielding three spinners. With the series now headed to St.Kitts, the Men in Blue might have to go with a third seamer, leading to a minor selection headache.

Do you think Ashwin will feature in the second T20I? Let us know what you think.

