"I don't see any reason why Axar Patel was not given an over at that time" - Ashish Nehra questions Rishabh Pant's decision to hold back the spinner in IND vs SA 2022 2nd T20I 

Former India bowler Ashish Nehra expressed his doubts over Rishabh Pant's decision to hold back Axar Patel in the second T20I against South Africa on June 12. The left-arm spinner came on in the 12th over and bowled a solitary over against a well-set Heinrich Klassen, conceding 19 runs. The Proteas eventually chased down 149 comfortably and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series

South Africa were reeling at 29-3 after the end of the powerplay following Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exceptional spell. Yuzvendra Chahal was then introduced into the attack straight away.

However, with the two right-handers, Klaasen and Temba Bavuma looking to build a partnership, Axar Patel was not given an over.

Skipper Rishabh Pant chose to give Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel an additional over. By the time Axar Patel was handed over the ball, the batters were well set and in the midst of a solid partnership.

Noting that the left-arm spinner should have been brought in earlier by the captain, Nehra said on Cricbuzz:

"Changes to the playing XI, depends on the conditions in Vizag. Rishabh Pant also needs to take a look, he held back Axar Patel for so long. There were two right-hand batters at that time. I don't see any reason why Axar Patel was not given an over at that time."

Klaasen, batting on 31 off 24 deliveries at the end of the 11th over, took the attack to Axar Patel. The wicket-keeper batter scored two fours and a six off the spinner enroute to his match-winning 81-run knock at the Barabati Stadium.

Opining that reading the game is crucial in such situations, former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said during the same interaction:

"Reading the game becomes very important in such situations, especially in this format. Klassen was struggling initially and he had to change gears. Although he played spin really well today, there was a chance to bring in Axar Patel against him."

Rishabh Pant has now endured two defeats in his two appearances as Indian captain. India now trail by 2-0 in the series after losing the first match in Delhi on June 9.

"Some players think that the batters get familiar with the bowler and because of that, they change the bowler" - Ashish Nehra on Pant's captaincy in the powerplay

In the first T20I in Delhi, Rishabh Pant used five bowlers in the powerplay while defending 212. A bizarre pattern was the case for the contest in Cuttack as well, with the stand-in captain using three pacers in patches.

Avesh Khan's spell was broken after the fourth over was given to Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled his three overs in the powerplay with a break in the middle.

Opining that Pant should have stuck with Avesh Khan for the fourth over instead of introducing Pandya to the attack, Nehra said:

"Avesh Khan bowled a good first over, but his spell was halted and Pandya was brought in for the fourth over. Some players think that the batters get familiar with the bowler and because of that, they change the bowler."

Nehra concluded:

"Any bowler would wish, upon seeing that the new ball is moving around, to bowl one more over in that conditions."

India will take on the Proteas in the third T20I on June 14 (Tuesday) in Vishakapatnam.

