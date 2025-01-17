"I don't see any reason to" - Former India wicketkeeper opposes move to remove Hardik Pandya as India vice-captain ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 series

Former Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik expressed surprise at Hardik Pandya's removal as their T20I vice-captain for the upcoming home series against England. The Men in Blue take on England in five T20Is, starting January 22.

Among other surprises in the Indian squad for the series, the appointment of Axar Patel as vice-captain ahead of Hardik baffled many. The all-rounder was deputy to skipper Rohit Sharma when India went on an unbeaten run to win the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

It was slightly surprising that Suryakumar Yadav was appointed India's permanent T20I skipper ahead of Hardik after Rohit retired following the World Cup. Yet, Axar's promotion to vice-captain, with Hardik also in the squad, came as a bigger shock to Indian fans.

Talking about the same on his HeyCB with DK show, Karthik said (via News18):

"I really don’t know. I don’t know why he (Hardik) was stripped of his vice-captaincy. I don’t see any reason to. They have done well. They have won in the bilaterals that he was the vice-captain. Not a clue."

India have been in red-hot T20I form after the World Cup triumph, winning 13 out of their last 15 outings. The Men in Blue have also won four consecutive T20I series post the 2024 World Cup, with Hardik playing in the last three against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa.

Hardik Pandya led India's T20I side successfully in Rohit Sharma's absence

Hardik led India admirably in the shortest format [Credit: Getty]

Hardik Pandya's removal as vice-captain was further surprising, considering his outstanding record as India's T20I captain. With Rohit Sharma not playing the shortest format after the 2022 T20 World Cup until the Afghanistan series in 2024, Hardik took over as the T20I skipper.

The 31-year-old captained India in 16 T20Is, winning 10 and losing only five with one tie. Under Hardik's captaincy, India won three out of their four bilateral T20I series after the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The all-rounder also tasted much success as captain in the IPL, leading Gujarat Titans (GT) to a title and runners-up finish in 2022 and 2023, respectively. However, Hardik struggled as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain in IPL 2024, with the side finishing at the bottom of the standings.

