"I see Rishabh Pant being an Indian captain one day"- Lance Klusener

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener expects Rishabh Pant to captain the Indian cricket team in the future.

Current Indian skipper Virat Kohli has clarified that he will step down as T20I captain after the 2021 World Cup. The Indian team management is yet to name Virat's successor.

In an interview with TOI earlier today, Lance Klusener was asked about his views on the Indian team's captaincy. He took Rishabh Pant's name and added that he could be groomed while Rohit Sharma leads the Indian T20I team for some time. Lance Klusener replied:

"I see a guy like Rishabh Pant being an Indian captain one day. He's still a bit young, possibly. We might see Rohit doing it for a while. I think just in terms of letting somebody else stand up and be head and shoulders pick to succeed Virat might mean Rohit doing it for a little while. Rohit can do it while somebody grows or somebody comes through and becomes a clear candidate to do that job."

Klusener, who is the Afghanistan team's head coach right now, also commented on his side's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. He feels his team has a strong bowling unit but it remains to be seen if the batters can give them enough runs to record victories at the mega event.

Rishabh Pant made his IPL captaincy debut earlier this year

Rishabh Pant has taken the Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Rishabh Pant was named the skipper of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 in Shreyas Iyer's absence earlier this year. The wicket-keeper batter has done an excellent job as captain as the Capitals topped the standings in the league round.

Also Read

However, DC lost the Qualifier 1 match against the Chennai Super Kings. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit will be keen to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah tomorrow and set up a rematch with CSK in the IPL 2021 final.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar