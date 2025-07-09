"I see a seamer going out" - Sanjay Manjrekar makes a key prediction on India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar made a key prediction on the combination for Shubman Gill's boys heading into the third Test against England. The third Test is set to be played at Lord's beginning on Thursday, July 10.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test, will return to the playing 11 for the third Test. Manjrekar believes that Bumrah is likely to replace a seamer, Prasidh Krishna in this case.

"I see a seamer going out. Unless it is a seaming green top. Even a green top at Lord's if the sun is out we saw few years back when Ajinkya Rahane got a hundred it becomes dry. So I don't think India will get so carried away. Bumrah back, Siraj and Akash Deep are your three seamers. Prasidh Krishna might just sit out so that could be the obvious choice," he said. (1:29) (via ESPN Cricinfo)

At Edgbaston, India played three seamers in Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna. Siraj bagged six wickets in the first innings while Deep picked a ten-wicket match haul. However, Prasidh failed to impress yet again.

On the idea of India playing four seamers at Lord's, Sanjay Manjrekar reflected that Prasidh can be dropped, given his performances and economy rates.

"I don't think so (on India playing for seamers and dropping Nitish Kumar Reddy) because Prasidh Krishna has had his issues. It's not like he's not droppable. Mohammed Siraj had a terrific Test match, he was another seam bowler who was slightly vulnerable with his place in the 11. But Siraj has clinched his place. Prasidh Krishna with the economy being a problem, I don't see India going in that direction." (2:16)

The former batter also added that the pitches in England are not like what they used to be, and that said, India should not play four seamers at Lord's.

Sanjay Manjrekar heaps praise on Team India for victory at Edgbaston

In the same conversation, Sanjay Manjrekar praised the Indian team once again for the way they performed and won against all odds in Birmingham to level the series after an opening defeat in Leeds.

"It's been an incredible story. How much ever praise you pile on to this Indian team is not enough. The way they have batted and the scoreline is something only the very optimistic fans would have expected at the end of two Test matches. The lost the first Test match but I thought they won in so many areas of the game and the second Test was just a great story. One of the wins for India to be proud of because of winning against all odds," he said. (0:31)

India registered a massive 336-run win in the second Test to script a stunning comeback. The series is now level at one apiece with three more Tests to go.

