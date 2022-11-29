"I can't see us winning, let alone drawing" - Herschelle Gibbs on South Africa's three-Test tour of Australia

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs feels the Proteas stand no chance of winning their upcoming Test series in Australia. The 90-Test veteran thinks the visitors will not be able to even draw the series.

The Proteas will tour Australia for three Tests, starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 17. However, their setup remains shaky following a group-stage exit at the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a shocking loss to the Netherlands and the departure of their coach Mark Boucher.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Gary and Vivienne Player Invitational, Gibbs stated that South Africa's batting unit is too thin when compared to their superior bowling unit. He said:

"Look, I mean, you know career stats as far as the batters are concerned, I think you know you can hype them up as much as you want to. We've got a wonderful bowling attack, but in order to win Test matches or a Test series, you need runs on the board.

"Can we do that? Our batters average less than 40. You compare them with Australia. I can't see us winning, let alone drawing the Test series."

Nevertheless, the Proteas have won their last three series in Australia. They beat the Aussies in 2008 and 2012 under Graeme Smith, while Faf du Plessis was in charge when South Africa emerged victorious in 2016.

"That was the same when the guys went to England" - Herschelle Gibbs

Gibbs also lamented the lack of big hundreds in the England tour and suggested that Dean Elgar and Co. will struggle with the same issue in Australia. He added:

"It was the same when the guys went to England. Career stats tell a story and I don't want to be so pessimistic but stats don't lie. Who was going to get hundreds? Guys haven't scored a hundred for two years. Temba hasn't scored a 100 in six years. Those are the hard questions that need to be asked."

The visitors will play an unofficial four-day game against Cricket Australia XI between December 9 and 12 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

