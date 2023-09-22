"I cannot select Kuldeep Yadav"- Inzamam-ul-Haq's hilarious reply to comparison between India and Pakistan spinners for World Cup

Former Pakistan captain and current chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq had a rather cheeky one-liner response for a question asked about the comparison between Indian spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and the options that Pakistan have.

There has been a growing concern about the lack of wickets that the Pakistan duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have taken in the middle overs of late. However, Inzamam feels it shouldn't be compared to Kuldeep or any other spinner as Pakistan are working with what they have.

Speaking to reporters after Pakistan's World Cup squad announcement, here's what Inzamam-ul-Haq had to say about their spinners:

"The first problem is I cannot select Kuldeep Yadav. He plays for another team. With Shadab and Nawaz I have tried to keep continuity. You are right that their performances of late haven't been to that level and we will hope that they deliver, else we do have the option of Usama Mir."

Inzamam-ul-Haq on Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir had recently hinted that he could be open to a comeback in international cricket. With Naseem Shah injured, there were speculations about whether Amir would be considered as a replacement.

On this, here's what Inzamam-ul-Haq had to say:

"Amir is a good bowler, everyone knows that. He took retirement from international cricket. If he wishes to play for Pakistan, he should come and play first-class cricket here, give performance and then will be considered. As said before, the doors aren't closed on anyone here."

Only time will tell whether Pakistan did the right thing by backing Hasan Ali as Naseem Shah's replacement.

Pakistan's squad for 2023 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Travelling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.