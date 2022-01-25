"I set examples, I set the culture, I set the attitude" - Hardik Pandya on his leadership style

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set for his first leadership role as captain of the new Ahmedabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team drafted Hardik, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as their picks ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria', he gave an early insight into how he will look to lead the team.

"For me, my leadership role means I set examples, I set the culture, I set the attitude which the team wants to play with. I want to set the precedent where everything has to be followed. So my way of leadership is making sure that you take the team along," Hardik said.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar #BackstageWithBoria @R1SEWorldwide So is he bowling full tilt? Will he be the all rounder India wants him to be in the @IPL ? Who is his role model as leader? @hardikpandya7 candid and forthright on all things and his leader mentor @msdhoni So is he bowling full tilt? Will he be the all rounder India wants him to be in the @IPL ? Who is his role model as leader? @hardikpandya7 candid and forthright on all things and his leader mentor @msdhoni #BackstageWithBoria @R1SEWorldwide https://t.co/y2f1JSk7u6

He went on to add:

"So my philosophy is not too complicated, it’s simple. You make sure that everybody is in right spirit, make sure the environment is right, make sure all the players are feeling at home, and eventually all the players fight (for the team). Once they get comfortable, they know what their potential is."

"My preparation is all about playing as an all-rounder" - Hardik Pandya

Doubts have been cast about Hardik Pandya's ability to bowl due to his recurring fitness issues. He did not bowl much in the last edition of the IPL and barely bowled for India in recent times, including the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda JUST IN



Ahmedabad have confirmed their three draft picks ahead of the IPL mega auction.



Hardik Pandya will lead the team and the other two picks are Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.



Ahmedabad fans, are you happy with the picks? 🤔



#IPL2022 #Ahmedabad JUST INAhmedabad have confirmed their three draft picks ahead of the IPL mega auction.Hardik Pandya will lead the team and the other two picks are Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.Ahmedabad fans, are you happy with the picks? 🤔 🚨JUST IN🚨Ahmedabad have confirmed their three draft picks ahead of the IPL mega auction.Hardik Pandya will lead the team and the other two picks are Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.Ahmedabad fans, are you happy with the picks? 🤔#IPL2022 #Ahmedabad https://t.co/Y18j0zutB4

However, he said he is fully focused on getting back in shape to ensure he can bowl as well as bat, whether it be in IPL 2022 or in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Asked if he will return as an all-rounder, he said:

"That’s my plan. I want to play as an all-rounder. My preparation is all about playing as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don’t know. But my preparation, my hard work is all about playing as an all-rounder."

Giving an update on his fitness, Hardik said:

"I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually the time will say what exactly happens."

Also Read Article Continues below

While Hardik Pandya is an excellent player as a batter alone, his all-round abilities make him a much more threatening asset. He adds balance to the team as an additional bowling option while being one of the most dangerous finishers.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava