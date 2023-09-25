"I have not shared this story anywhere"- Sreesanth discloses details of chat with MS Dhoni before India vs Pakistan match in Kerala

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth spent a lot of time with MS Dhoni during his international career. He was a member of the Indian squads that won the T20 World Cup 2007 and Cricket World Cup 2011 under Dhoni's leadership.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth shared a few unheard stories from his time with the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman. Recalling an interesting incident that happened in Kochi in 2005 before the India vs Pakistan match, Sreesanth said:

"Before the India vs Pakistan match in Kerala, John Wright (India's head coach) called me to bowl in the nets. Kochi hosted the match. India vs Pakistan, it was housefull. Everyone was chanting 'India, India, Sachin, Sachin'."

He added:

"Dhoni bhai came and spoke with us (support players). I have not shared this story anywhere, but I'm sharing it here to Sportskeeda. When we were standing there, Dhoni bhai said 'I want to express myself. I am not getting the chance where I can express myself'."

Sreesanth mentioned that he was present with another Kerala-based player, who knew Dhoni because of his Railways background. The two Kerala bowlers jokingly told Dhoni that they would be playing with him for India soon. Dhoni urged them to keep working hard, saying:

"There was one more player with me from Kerala. Dhoni was talking with us. We even jokingly told him, 'Dhoni bhai, even we will come in the team in 1-2 years'. He said with a smile, 'Yes, sure. Why not. Just keep working hard'."

"You won't believe, the next match he played he scored a hundred" - Sreesanth reveals how he motivated MS Dhoni

During the same chat, Sreesanth shared the details of his first interaction with MS Dhoni back in the 2003/04 domestic cricket season. Anurag Thakur invited the teams of South Zone and East Zone for dinner during their match in Dharamsala.

Sreesanth spoke with Dhoni, who was benched for the game, at that dinner party. He tried to motivate him, and the wicketkeeper batter scored back-to-back hundreds in his next innings. He said:

"At the dinner party, we just had a casual interaction. But I told him, 'Don't worry. Something tells me (you will play and do well soon).' I have the habit of motivating the players sitting on the bench. You won't believe, the next match he played he scored a hundred. In Duleep Trophy finals, he got a chance and he scored a hundred."

He added:

"Then he got a chance in India 'A', he scored hundred again, and then hundred again. Crazy journey man! So from playing Duleep Trophy against him in 2003/04 to winning two World Cups with him. Unbelievable journey. That's why it is said you should not hope, you should believe."

Sreesanth also narrated a story from the T20 World Cup 2007 match against Pakistan, where he was spotted looking at the ground from the window, with MS Dhoni standing near him.

The former Indian fast bowler said that the T20I format was new to the players, and the selectors picked a young Indian team for the mega event in South Africa. Hence, Dhoni and Sreesanth were discussing their roles. He said:

"I am writing about this in my autobiography also. During India vs Pakistan match, MS Dhoni told me 'I don't know what we have to do. You don't know what makes you come here, but you know what to do here',"

Sreesanth concluded by saying that MS Dhoni always focused on the present situation at hand, which he felt was Dhoni's biggest strength.