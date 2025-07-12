"I am slightly disappointed with him" - Hemang Badani on Karun Nair's dismissal on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Hemang Badani has expressed his disappointment over Karun Nair's inability to convert his starts into substantial knocks. The Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach noted that the Vidarbha batter, who represented the Delhi-based franchise in IPL 2025, can't afford to lose his wicket after getting set.

Ad

Nair scored 40 runs off 62 deliveries as India ended Day 2 (Friday, July 11) of the third Test against England at Lord's at 145/3 in their first innings. The visitors had bowled Ben Stokes and company out for 387 in their first innings earlier in the day.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Badani was asked about his thoughts on Nair's knock and dismissal.

"I am slightly disappointed with him. I have been with him for the last two months. I have spent a lot of time with him. When you are batting well, you cannot get out on 25 or 30 as a batter. If you get out early, within 10 runs, it's fine, as you haven't settled down," he responded.

Ad

Trending

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that a No. 3 batter needs to make the most of his starts.

"If you check out all his knocks, there is a 25-run knock, there is a 30-run knock, and today he played a 40-run knock. If you have gotten a start, you need to play a big knock. You are a No. 3 batter. You cannot get out on 30. You have to play a long innings," Badani observed.

Ad

Karun Nair managed a duck and 20 runs in his two innings at No. 6 in the first Test against England. He scored 31 runs in the first innings and 26 runs in the second innings after being promoted to No. 3 in the second Test.

"He is getting starts in every match" - RP Singh on Karun Nair's knock on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Karun Nair struck four fours during his 40-run knock on Day 2 of the Lord's Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India pacer RP Singh was asked about his views on Karun Nair's knock and his 61-run second-wicket partnership with KL Rahul (53* off 113).

Ad

"He is batting well in every match. He is getting starts in every match. The feet don't move forward that much, but the way he plays shots is worth watching. If you want to have the upper hand in a Test match and even stand at par, you need partnerships, and both batters played very well," he replied.

Ad

The analyst added that the 33-year-old has played some delightful shots and has endured a couple of unfortunate dismissals.

"You can say that Karun Nair was slightly unfortunate. His body language and self-confidence suggest he wants to score runs properly and is playing properly as well. He is playing drives and some other good shots. It's not that he is watching the bowler. He is watching the ball only, but one or two balls come where he gets out. Luck is not supporting him that much," Singh observed.

To conclude, RP Singh opined that the Indian team management wouldn't be considering leaving out Karun Nair for the fourth Test. He reasoned that the No. 3 batter has been building partnerships and ensuring that back-to-back wickets aren't falling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news