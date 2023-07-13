"I am slightly surprised" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan playing ahead of Srikar Bharat in 1st India vs West Indies Test

Aakash Chopra has expressed a little surprise about Ishan Kishan playing ahead of Srikar Bharat in the first Test against the West Indies.

Kishan was handed his Test debut in the series opener in Roseau on Wednesday, July 12. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter took two catches as India bowled out the West Indies for 150 before ending the day at 80 for no loss in their first innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was taken slightly aback by the decision, reasoning:

"If Ishan Kishan is making his debut, it means India have gone in a different direction with respect to Bharat. Why that has happened - I am slightly surprised because they were difficult pitches in India where no one was scoring runs. He also didn't make too many runs."

While observing that Bharat kept well in the World Test Championship final, the former Indian opener is unsure whether the Andhra wicketkeeper-batter can stage a comeback into India's Test XI:

"He kept well in the WTC final as well. If you turn your back on him and move towards Ishan, when will Bharat's number come again, I don't know."

Bharat has accounted for 13 dismissals behind the wickets in the five Tests he has played. However, he didn't too convincing with the willow, albeit in difficult batting conditions, aggregating 129 runs at an average of 18.42 in eight innings.

"They want to find a replacement type of player for Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra on India opting to play Ishan Kishan

India are missing Rishabh Pant's destructive abilities in the middle order.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that India are looking at Ishan Kishan as a like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant:

"It reflects the Indian team's thinking slightly, that they want to do this, they want to find a replacement type of player for Rishabh Pant, who can bat like him at that position. So here comes Ishan Kishan."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also voiced his thoughts about Shardul Thakur playing as the third pacer, saying:

"I think Shardul Thakur played as the third pacer for the first time. He always plays as the fourth pacer. He got a chance to play as the third pacer away from home and he picked up a wicket once again. He is a wicket-taker, he is Lord Thakur."

Shardul was the first Indian seamer to pick up a wicket in West Indies' first innings. He had Raymon Reifer brilliantly caught by Kishan and finished with figures of 1/15 in seven overs.

Poll : Does Ishan Kishan's selection imply the end of the road for Srikar Bharat? Yes No 0 votes