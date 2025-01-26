"I sometimes lose my focus and concentration" - India's Test regular makes huge statement after hundred in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Team India batter Shubman Gill has opened up on his inconsistent performances in the longest format of the game after a gritty hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2025 game for Punjab against Karnataka. The right-handed batter feels he loses concentration on a few occasions and puts pressure on himself, causing him to throw away promising starts.

With the Indian selectors phasing out Cheteshwar Pujara, they have given Gill the opportunity to bat at No.3. While the Punjab-born batter has played a few sensational innings, he has lacked the much-required consistency. The Punjab captain peeled off 102 off 171 deliveries, albeit in a losing cause in the first-class competition.

Speaking after his 171-ball knock, Gill lamented losing that certain zone when he felt he was in the best shape. As quoted by The Hindustan Times, he explained:

"Red-ball batting is a concern. Sometimes, I think with the red ball, in the matches that I play, I get very good 25-30 runs. I think in those moments, sometimes I put too much pressure on myself to be able to score big runs. I think that is not the way that I have grown up playing my game. There is a certain zone that I am in, certain intent that I am in and sometimes I think I lose that because I put too much pressure on myself that I have to get a big run now that I am set."

The 25-year-old didn't play the first Test during India's recent tour of Australia due to an injury. He played the second game in Adelaide and got two promising starts before falling, followed by a single-figure score in his only innings in Brisbane. The final Test against Australia in Sydney saw Gill perishing for 20 and 13 to end a dismal tour. India eventually lost the series 3-1.

"I think I was very satisfied with the way that I was playing" - Shubman Gill after struggling for India

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on his innings in the Ranji Trophy, the right-hander said he admired himself for biding his time when the opposition bowled well and putting his foot down after settling. He said:

"I think this innings was very satisfying for me, the way I played. The first, I think, in 130 balls, I scored 40-odd runs, and they were bowling well and there was some help in the wicket as well. So, keeping that in mind, I think I was very satisfied with the way that I was playing. After the lunch, I just thought to play a little bit more of my shots. Also, the wickets were falling from one end. So, I wanted to make sure that I am getting some runs as well, playing some shots."

With Karnataka amassing 475 in their only dig, they inflicted an innings defeat on Punjab.

