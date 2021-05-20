"I still believe Prithvi Shaw is playing too many shots too early" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt believes Prithvi Shaw is taking far too many chances at the top of the order which might go against him when India select their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The former Pakistan skipper highlighted that as Team India often look for dependable openers, Prithvi Shaw might be overlooked, given his one-dimensional style of play.

"There is no dearth of talent in Prithvi Shaw and he has scored runs. But I still believe he is playing too many shots too early because of which he lacks consistency. Usually, they (India) go in with stable players, who are more dependable and those who mould their game accordingly. So far, we have seen that Prithvi only plays one way. He plays his shots," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

The young batsman had a torrid time last year in the IPL and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. However, Shaw came roaring back to form, scoring big in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before batting brilliantly in the now-suspended IPL 2021.

The 21-year-old scored 308 runs in eight IPL games at a healthy strike rate of 166.48. His blistering start at the top of the order often made the difference, helping his side Delhi Capitals claim top spot before the tournament was suspended indefinitely.

Prithvi Shaw likely to be part of Sri Lanka series

With senior players set to tour England for the upcoming World Test Championship final and a five-match Test series against the host nation, Prithvi Shaw is in line to make the Indian squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

A good outing against the Lankans would certainly boost Prithvi Shaw's chances of being part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held around October-November this year.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka next month.

Prithvi Shaw is must. Bcz he can play attacking game from ball 1. And if u luk at Virat, Rohit, Shikhar and KL..they are same kind of players in terms of strike rate. And they dnt play their shots initially and take some time. So, if we mix Prithvi with them,it would be gr8 combo — Anup Kumar (@Anupkr2908) May 17, 2021