"I still feel she had so many years to do well for Australian cricket" - Harmanpreet Kaur on Meg Lanning's 'shocking' retirement decision 

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about Meg Lanning's recent decision to retire from international cricket. The Australian skipper bowed out as one of the most prolific cricketers to play in the women's division, but her Indian counterpart believes that she could have done so much more.

Lanning's last international endeavor came in the form of the Women's T20 World Cup, where the Aussies lifted the title following a win over South Africa. She turned 31 in March 2023, and no one expected her to end her international career at such an early age.

Praising Lanning for a successful career and wishing her the best for the future, Harmapreet told Australian media:

"Definitely it was shocking because the kind of player she is, I still feel she had so many years to do well for Australian cricket, but that's a personal decision. She has achieved so (much) as a women's cricketer."

"She has been leading the team from the front, (won) so many ICC titles. I think she has achieved so many things, which as a player, we dream to achieve those things, but wishing her luck for the future," she added.

The two leading figures in women's cricket locked horns on several occasions, with their most recent and last international meeting coming in the 2023 Women's World Cup semi-finals in Cape Town.

Lanning scored an unbeaten 49 in the first innings, while Harmanpreet recorded a fifty in the run chase as India ended up being five runs short of the 173-run target.

The pair also squared off in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) final, with Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals (DC).

"We have some more World Cups coming up and we are thinking about those things" - Harmanpreet Kaur

One of the most famous India-Australia meetings in women's cricket comes in the form of the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final in Derby. Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 171 in the rain-curtailed game and eliminated Australia from the tournament.

Fondly remembering the contest and emphasizing on future events, the Indian skipper said:

"A lot of good memories to bring home from that, a lot of positive things to remember, but now we have some more World Cups are coming up and we are thinking about those things."

The Indian women's team is certainly on the rise, with the inception of the Women's Premier League playing a starring role in the development of the players.

Harmanpreet is currently playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the 2023 Women's Big Bash League.