"I still feel it was wrong that I was left out" - Gautam Gambhir on missing 2007 World Cup

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir believes he had done nothing wrong to be ignored from India's squad for the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. The opener had felt at the time that his dream to play in a World Cup was over.

Gambhir, however, got yet another opportunity and played a crucial hand in India winning the 2011 World Cup at home. His sensational 97 in the final is still remembered as one of the best World Cup knocks played.

Speaking to RevSportz, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about winning the only 50-over World Cup he played in:

"The 2011 World Cup win was the most important win of my career. I had missed out on playing the 2007 World Cup, and I still feel it was wrong that I was left out.

"I still don’t know why I was left out despite doing well, and the 2011 World Cup was the only 50-over World Cup that I played. So I have the unique distinction of winning the only 50-over World Cup that I participated in."

Gautam Gambhir on whether he doesn't get enough credit for his 97

The 2011 World Cup final is arguably more remembered for MS Dhoni's last-ball six and the winning moment. Gautam Gambhir was asked whether he feels that his contribution didn't get the recognition it deserves.

On this, Gambhir spoke about how social media focuses on individuals when it is the team who wins the World Cup together. He stated:

"Whenever I have picked my bat to play for my country, I have never thought about taking credit or seeing who's speaking about me. I have always tried to make millions of Indians proud. It's not just about me, tell me how many people talk about Yuvraj Singh? About that opening spell from Zaheer Khan?

"It is a narrative set by social media where you're obsessed with individuals so much that you don't care what the team has done. No individual can win the World Cup."

While Gambhir top-scored for India with 97, Dhoni's 91* won him the Player of the Match award in the final.