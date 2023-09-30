"I still remember everything from that night" - Ravindra Jadeja on 2011 World Cup final

Team India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently stated that he watched the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka with his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammates.

He mentioned that all the memories from the night are still very fresh in his mind. Jadeja admitted to being nervous after the Men in Blue lost a few early wickets while chasing the 275-run target.

The all-rounder pointed out how Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni steered the ship out of the choppy waters with their clutch knocks. Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

"We had a practice session for IPL but it was cancelled as India were playing the World Cup final. All the teammates were sitting in the same room to watch the final. We were all slightly nervous after India lost some early wickets. But MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir turned the match around for us. I still remember everything from that night. It was a very special moment for Indian cricket. There are a lot of expectations from the fans to win the World Cup, especially if it is happening in India."

While Gambhir missed out on a well-deserved century and was dismissed for 97, Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91, taking India to victory with a famous six over long-on.

"A big advantage for us" - Ravindra Jadeja on India hosting World Cup 2023

Ravindra Jadeja further stated that Team India have a massive advantage for the World Cup 2023, given that they are playing at home.

He claimed that Rohit Sharma and Co. have an edge over the other teams as they are well-versed with the conditions. The 34-year-old elaborated:

"The World Cup takes place every four years, and this one is more special as it's being played in India. As players, we know the conditions in India. It's surely a big advantage for us. Winning the 2023 World Cup will bring back the memories of 2011 World Cup for the fans."

"As we are familiar with the conditions at each venue, we will be better placed than our opponents and can read the game much quicker than them. The energy and enthusiasm of millions of Indian fans will be with us as they want us to lift the World Cup. Yes, it will be very exciting, but it won't be easy. It will be quite a challenge, and as a cricketer, I like to face challenges." Jadeja added.

India will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.