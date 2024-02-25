"I stole the fifer away from him"- Ravichandran Ashwin on what made Kuldeep Yadav even more dangerous on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 4th Test

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Kuldeep Yadav for a sensational performance with the ball on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against England in Ranchi on Saturday, February 25.

While Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers with yet another five-wicket haul, Kuldeep provided brilliant support with figures of 4/22 in his 15 overs. Apart from the natural skillset, Ashwin was also impressed to see how Kuldeep varied his pace and trajectory to make things even tougher for the batters.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the end of play on Day 3, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about Kuldeep Yadav's spell:

"I thought Kuldeep bowled brilliantly. What I really loved about Kuldeep today was the way he was working on his run-up, changing momentum. When you can change up the pace like that and change the trajectory, I think he is double the bowler he is. Really happy for him. I stole the fifer away from him but that's how the game goes."

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picking themselves when fit, India had to choose between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for the role of the third spinner. They stuck with Kuldeep and the left-arm wrist-spinner ensured he repaid their faith.

Ravichandran Ashwin on Kuldeep Yadav & Dhruv Jurel's partnership

Before his exploits with the ball, Kuldeep Yadav also stitched a fantastic partnership of 76 runs with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Kuldeep's contribution of 28 off 131 balls was worth its weight in gold as it ensured Jurel to bat without taking too many risks and take India closer to England's first-innings total.

Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin stated about Kuldeep's batting:

"I think we were a bit too harsh on KD (Kuldeep). Got him to bat earlier than what he would have expected. But I felt his defense was gun, he was showing a lot of composure, kept the dressing room very calm."

Ravichandran Ashwin also hailed Jurel for scoring a sensational 90 under extreme pressure and added:

"Great composure for somebody playing just his second Test match. Tight in defense, had a great game plan, wasn't going bonkers, picked the right bowler to hit. It was a huge lift. We had batted through till Lunch, almost getting us on par (with England). If you would have given us even 70-80 runs ahead (lead for England) going back to the hotel, we would have taken it with both hands."

The partnership between Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel shifted the momentum in India's favor, so much so that the hosts rattled the visitors for just 145 in their second innings. India needed 152 more runs to win on Day 4 with all their ten wickets in hand.

