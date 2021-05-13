“I would support him getting that job again” - Tim Paine backs Steve Smith to lead Australia

Australian Test captain Tim Paine has backed former skipper Steve Smith to replace him as leader. Paine was thrust into the leadership role overnight after Smith’s involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test.

Following Australia’s 1-2 series loss to India at home, clamor has been growing for Tim Paine’s ouster as captain. The Aussies struggled against India even though several key players from the Ajinkya Rahane-led side were ruled out with injury.

Asked if he felt Smith deserved another shot at the Test captaincy, Tim Paine replied in the affirmative. He was quoted as saying in a Fox Cricket report:

“I think so. Obviously I don’t make that decision but the time I played with Steve as captain he was excellent. Certainly tactically he is as good as you get.”

‘I would support him’: Paine endorses Smith to return as Test captainhttps://t.co/kQydTEa0bv — Brisbane Times (@brisbanetimes) May 13, 2021

Stating that Smith was growing into the job when Cape Town happened, the 36-year-old added:

“He’s probably a bit like me when I was at the start of my captaincy journey in Tasmania — he was thrown into a very big role at a very, very young age and he probably wasn’t quite ready for it. But by the time I came in he was growing into that role and getting better and better. Then obviously South Africa events happened and he’s not doing it anymore. But yeah I would support him getting that job again.”

"At least another six Tests" - Tim Paine on how long he expects to lead Australia

Nathan Lyon has backed Tim Paine to continue as Test skipper but adds he would also support Steve Smith's return to the top job. https://t.co/UCHBEeMwWf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 1, 2021

Asked how long he is expected to continue in the role as Australia’s leader, Tim Paine replied:

“At least another six Tests.”

Australia are scheduled to play one Test against Afghanistan followed by the Ashes. The Aussie Test captain added in this regard:

“If I feel like the time is right and we’ve beaten the Poms 5-0, what a way to go out. But it might be a tight series and we might be chasing 300 on the last day and I’m 100 not out and hit the winning runs — and then I might go again.”

Tim Paine has captained Australia in 23 Tests so far, winning 11 of them. But under him, the Aussies have lost successive Test series at home to India.

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh appeared on yesterday’s @Afternoon_sport podcast, defending Australian captain Tim Paine and placing blame for the series loss on Australia’s batting and fielding.@TimgGilbert @tdpaine36 https://t.co/SEVtEktaPS pic.twitter.com/ZB0X0M7Q7R — stump to stump (@stumpto_stump) January 21, 2021