I am sure Dawid Malan is going to take the Indian bowlers for a drink tonight: Maninder Singh

Former left-arm spinner Maninder Singh reckons that that Indian bowlers did not apply any pressure on Dawid Malan in his comeback Test, allowing the England batter to ease into his innings.

33-year-old Malan, playing his first Test in three years, made a successful return to the longer format of the game, compiling an impressive knock of 70 runs off 128 balls. Malan's innings featured 11 fours, as England continued to dominate a hapless Indian side on Day 2 of the Headingley Test.

In an interaction on ESPN Cricinfo, Maninder Singh opined that India’s bowlers made life all too easy for Malan on his Test comeback. The former cricketer elaborated:

“This has been a brilliant comeback from Malan. I am sure he is going to take the Indian bowlers for a drink tonight. They fed him to his strengths when he came on to bat. From his stance, you can figure out that if you bowl it a little up to him in the beginning, he is going to have trouble. But the Indians kept bowling short to him, gave him those square cuts and he got his confidence. But he has contributed brilliantly and has put England in a very commanding position.”

Malan was dismissed at the stroke of tea when he was strangled down the leg side off a Mohammed Siraj delivery.

The comeback man has marked his return with a dominant half-century to pile further misery on India.



Malan-Root partnership did not allow India to settle: Steve Harmison

In the same discussion, Steve Harmison credited Malan and England skipper Joe Root for not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle into any kind of rhythm. Malan and Root were involved in a 139-run stand for the third wicket. Hailing the partnership, the former England pacer said:

“India could have done a little bit better by trying to bowl one side of the wicket and dry the runs up. I think England had too many scoring options on both sides of the wicket. Credit to the England batsmen (Malan and Root) as well. They didn’t allow India to bowl dot balls. Joe Root has this ability to score between cover point and wide third man. He has the ability the find the gap even with two fielders in that area. It releases so much pressure and that has really troubled the Indian bowlers.”

Root powers his way to 3rd century of the series with a neat flick off his pads



While Malan was dismissed before tea, Root went on to reach his 23rd Test hundred in the last session of play as England continued their tremendous fightback in the series.

