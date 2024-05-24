"I am sure USA will do some upset" - Ali Khan alerts T20 World Cup 2024 teams after series win over Bangladesh

USA fast bowler Ali Khan has sent a message to the teams participating in T20 World Cup 2024 ahead of the mega event. The tournament will take place in USA and West Indies next month, and Khan is hopeful that debutants America will record some upset wins.

USA earned their maiden entry into the T20 World Cup after ICC allotted them the hosting rights for the mega event. To prep up for the grand event, United States organized home bilateral series against Canada and Bangladesh. USA beat Canada 3-0 and have an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

While fans expected the United States to beat Canada, not many expected them to give Bangladesh a run for their money. Having defeated Bangladesh twice over the last few days, USA are now confident ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Reflecting on USA's victories, the team's lead fast bowler Ali Khan told the press:

"We [USA] are hungry, and are going to try to eat whoever comes in our way. This is a time where we can make some changes and adjust. Team looks balanced, and all the guys are hungry. I am sure USA will do some upset [in the T20 World Cup]."

Expand Tweet

Khan won the Man of the Match award in the second T20I of the series against Bangladesh. His three-wicket haul helped the United States defend a 145-run target in Texas.

"We need to put USA out there on the world cricket map" - Ali Khan says series win against Bangladesh was not a fluke

Khan then emphasized that the USA team has the skills and the capability to achieve success in world cricket. They had been waiting for an opportunity, and now they are eager to grab it with both hands.

"We need to put USA out there on the world cricket map. Sometimes when you win against a big side, they say oh it is a fluke. But beating them twice, back-to-back, winning the series is not a fluke. We have the talent, skills and the ability if given the opportunities," Khan concluded.

The third T20I of the Bangladesh vs USA series will take place tomorrow (May 25) at 8.30pm IST. It will be interesting to see if Ali Khan can help USA completed a 3-0 clean-sweep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback