"I am not sure whether he wants to play Test or not" - Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan comes out in support of Mustafizur Rahman

Newly appointed Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan believes that Mustafizur Rahman should not be forced to play in the longest format of the game. The left-arm pacer last played a Test for Bangladesh in February 2021 against the West Indies.

While the 26-year-old has been vocal about his reservations about playing Test cricket to prolong his career, he is part of the squad for the upcoming two-match series away from home.

Mustafizur agreed to return to Test cricket, despite not holding a contract for the calendar year, following a letter from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Ahead of the first Test at the Sir Vivan Richards Stadium in Antigua, Shakib told reporters:

"There is nothing to motivate. Because if Mustafizur prefers that he wants to play one day or T20 then I think we should respect that. As he is in the series and I am sure he is motivated to play these two matches and that is important for us. As a captain, I am focused with these two matches and he looked very motivated to play these two matches."

The series in the Caribbean will kick-start Shakib's third stint as the Test captain of the national team. The all-rounder was re-appointed as captain following Mominul Haque's resignation on May 31.

"In the long term, I am not sure what is in store" - Shakib Al Hasan on Mustafizur Rahman's future

The left-arm seamer has had an on-and-off stint with the national Test team. Since making his debut against South Africa in 2015, Msztafizur has played only 15 matches in a span of nearly seven years.

Apart from him, the visitors head into the tour with a pace bowling attack of Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Rahman Raja.

Claiming that the choice of the individual regarding the different formats of the game must be respected, Shakib said:

"But in the long term I am not sure what is in store and whether he wants to play Test or not but I think every player has individual preferences and choices and there is something like comfort zone and we must respect that,"

Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies will begin with a two-match Test series beginning on June 16 (Thursday). The teams are also scheduled to compete in three ODIs and as many T20I matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far