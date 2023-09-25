"I had tears in my eyes" - Smriti Mandhana talks about winning gold medal at Asian Games 2023

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said that she had tears in her eyes when the Indian flag went up during the medal ceremony of women's cricket at Asian Games 2023. Mandhana and co. won the tournament in Hangzhou by defeating Sri Lanka in the final earlier today (September 25).

Smriti Mandhana captained India Women in the quarterfinal against Indonesia Women and semifinal against Bangladesh Women before Harmanpreet Kaur returned to lead the team in the final. India Women defended a 117-run target against Sri Lanka Women to win the gold medal.

Speaking to the media after the medal ceremony in Hangzhou, Mandhana said in a video shared by ANI:

"This is very special. We have seen this on TV. When Neeraj Chopra won the Gold, I had a match...The manner in which National Anthem was played and India's National Flag went up, I think it was pretty special and I had tears in my eyes."

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that the Indian women's cricket team was making its debut at the Asian Games this year. In 2010 and 2014 Asian Games, India did not participate. Pakistan won the gold medal in those two editions.

"Really happy that we gave our best today" - Smriti Mandhana on gold medal match against Sri Lanka

The conditions in Hanghzou were not the best for batting. Still, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched up a 73-run second-wicket partnership to guide India to 116/7. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 97/8 in their 20 overs.

"Really happy that we could contribute to the medal tally of the Indian contingent. Gold is Gold. Really happy that we gave our best today," Mandhana said after the win.

Expand Tweet

The women's cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2023 has ended. Men's cricket will start on September 27. The Indian men's cricket team will be in action on October 3 in a quarterfinal match. The game will start at 6:30 am IST. India's opponent is yet to be decided.