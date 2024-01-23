"I think he's almost out of it" - Pat Cummins backs Travis Head to recover from COVID in time for 2nd AUS vs WI Test 

Australia batter Travis Head is expected to partake in the upcoming second Test against West Indies, scheduled to begin on January 25 at The Gabba in Brisbane, after dealing with a bout of COVID. The left-handed batter recently contracted the virus following his exceptional display in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval.

Head did not travel with his teammates to Queensland after the resounding 10-wicket win in the first Test. Now, with only a handful of days remaining for the second Test, the batter will resume training in Brisbane, in a bid to be ready in time for the contest.

"I think he's almost out of it. He'll be fine, he'll train tonight. Obviously, even if he is still positive he can still play, there might just be a few protocols," Cummins told reporters at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on Tuesday.

According to the rule book, Head need not necessarily be required to return a negative test to participate in the proceedings on the ground. If he is still positive for the virus by the time the match begins, he will still be allowed to play but will have to follow the International Cricket Council's (ICC) COVID safety protocols.

The guidelines include maintaining social distancing on and off the field. The player in question will have to sit separately from the other members in the dressing room and cannot partake in the team celebrations on the field.

Travis Head had contracted COVID during the 2021-22 Ashes series too

The explosive batter was forced to miss the 2022 New Year's Test in Sydney against England after contracting the virus, midway through the Ashes series in Australia. He returned to the playing XI for the series finale in Hobart, where he scored a memorable ton, his second of the series.

If Head somehow fails to make it to the playing XI for the second Test, Australia will have to make do with Matt Renshaw, who is the sole reserve batter in the squad at present.

Australia women's team all-rounder, Tahlia McGrath, had also famously played the 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match against India in Birmingham despite still being positive for the virus.

