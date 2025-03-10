"I don't think anyone can hit the ball the way he can" - Hardik Pandya's massive praise for teammate after India's 2025 Champions Trophy win

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has lauded KL Rahul for his massive contributions to the Men in Blue's cause in helping them win the Champions Trophy 2025. With the keeper-batter holding his nerve in the semi-final and final to see India over the line, Pandya believes no one can hit the ball the way he does.

Rahul, who faced plenty of criticism for his slow knock during the 2023 World Cup final, kept his cool to see India over the line in the semi-final against Australia, followed by the final against New Zealand. The keeper-batter stayed unbeaten on 34 on Sunday in Dubai against the Kiwis as the Men in Blue aced a run-chase of 252 with four wickets to spare.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the final, the swashbuckling all-rounder said the following about Rahul's heroics:

"Brilliant, calm, composed, took his chances at the right times. I think this is what KL Rahul is. KL Rahul has immense talent, I don't think anyone can hit the ball the way he can. That was an exhibition of how he did today."

The seam-bowling all-rounder also took pride in how he managed to bury the ghosts of the 2017 edition:

"It's always amazing to win an ICC event, especially the Champions Trophy. I remember 2017 very closely to my heart. We couldn't finish the job that time. Pleased with how we have played everyone throughout the tournament, and how everyone contributed."

Pandya was a member of the squad that reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy. The 31-year-old had slammed a valiant 76 against Pakistan in that final but the Men in Blue lost by a staggering 180 runs while chasing 338 for victory.

Hardik Pandya was off-colour with the ball in the final

Hardik Pandya bowling. (Credits: Getty)

The star cricketer, meanwhile, couldn't quite hit his stride with the ball against New Zealand on Sunday in the final as he leaked 30 runs off his three overs, including 16 off his second. The Kiwi openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young made a solid start after Mitchell Santner won the toss but it was the Indian spinners that sparked their comeback.

With the bat, the all-rounder struck a run-a-ball 18 before Kyle Jamieson dismissed him.

