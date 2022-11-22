"I don't think anyone is going to touch him" - Aakash Chopra says Bhuvneshwar Kumar will definitely play final Ind vs NZ T20I

Aakash Chopra feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a part of India's playing XI for the final T20I against New Zealand even though the swing bowler might not be in their scheme of things for the next T20 World Cup.

The third game of the three-match series will be played in Napier on Tuesday, November 22. Bhuvneshwar registered figures of 1/12 in his three overs in the Men in Blue's 65-run win in the last game at Mount Maunganui.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Bhuvneshwar will be a part of India's bowling attack, elaborating:

"Bhuvi will play because of the stage of his career he is in. He bowled well in the last match and the World Cup was also good. If you see that the next World Cup is after two years, he might not be in your scheme of things, but he is a part of this team now. So I don't think anyone is going to touch him, he is going to be with this team as of now."

Chopra feels Harshal Patel is unlikely to play unless Arshdeep Singh is given a break. The former Indian batter said:

"I still don't see Harshal Patel playing, unfortunately, unless the team thinks that they don't want to play Arshdeep. If Harshal plays, it will be for Arshdeep."

Arshdeep conceded 29 runs in his three overs and failed to pick up a wicket in the second T20I. Harshal, who was also part of India's T20 World Cup squad, has not played an official game since the T20I series at home against South Africa.

"Umran Malik will not play now also" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammed Siraj was preferred over Umran Malik for the second T20I against New Zealand.

Chopra doesn't expect any other changes in the Indian bowling lineup. He stated:

"Mohammed Siraj will still play, Umran Malik will not play now also, Kuldeep Yadav will not play now also, that is what I feel. They got Deepak Hooda to bowl, which is a good thing."

#NZvINDonPrime Hope India play Sanju Samson and Umran Malik in the XI today. Hope India play Sanju Samson and Umran Malik in the XI today. #NZvINDonPrime

Chopra concluded by naming some of the threats for India in New Zealand's batting lineup. The renowned commentator observed:

"For New Zealand, Devon Conway is very important if they are batting first. I am expecting Finn Allen to fire at some stage and when he fires, he will trouble India. The focus will be on Glenn Phillips. Bowling is this team's strength, it will be the case here also."

Kane Williamson will miss the final T20I against India due to a medical appointment. Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in their regular skipper's absence.

