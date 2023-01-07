“I think Babar Azam doesn’t have the cricketing sense” – Danish Kaneria unhappy with Pakistan captain's shot selection

Danish Kaneria has criticized Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his shot selection on Day 5 of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday, January 6.

The former Pakistan cricketer believes Babar doesn’t has sweep shots and attacking cricket to overcome off-spinners. The veteran reckons that a sweep shot could have saved him from losing his wicket.

The statement came after Babar was caught behind the stumps off Michael Bracewell’s delivery.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“I think Babar Azam doesn’t have the cricketing sense. He got out while playing on the back foot, which he should have swept. Luckily, Pakistan didn’t lose the series. Local boys Sarfaraz and Shakeel saved the team.”

Kaneria also criticized Babar for failing to deliver as captain in the two-Test series, which ended in a draw.

“So-called world-class batter Babar Azam failed. Against off-spinners, he doesn’t have sweep shots and is unable to take charge. He failed to deliver when Pakistan needed him the most. He failed as a captain and batsman in the series.”

Interestingly, Babar scored a magnificent century in the first innings of the first Test, scoring 161 runs. He, however, registered below-par performances in the last three innings, registering 14, 24, and 27.

“You have to give Test captaincy to Sarfaraz” – Danish Kaneria wants Pakistan to remove Babar Azam as Test captain

Kaneria feels that Pakistan should re-appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test captain following a purple patch with the bat after his comeback.

The former off-spinner also reckons that Saud Shakeel should be rewarded with the vice-captaincy for promising performances against England and New Zealand.

He said:

“You have to give Test captaincy to Sarfaraz. He can be a very good option for captaincy and Saud Shakeel for vice-captaincy, who has started to play for Pakistan recently but has the potential to lead Pakistan in the future.”

While Sarfaraz scored a crucial 118 in the second innings, Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 125 runs in the first innings. The duo finished the series with 335 and 277 runs, respectively.

Shakeel had earlier amassed 346 runs in the recently concluded three-Test series against England.

