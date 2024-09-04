"I don't think it's a challenging role because there are other professionals involved too" - Virender Sehwag on the Team India head coach post 

Former opener Virender Sehwag feels that the Team India head coach role is not as difficult as it seems because of the calibre of the players and the support staff involved. The Men in Blue recently saw a change in the coaching structure after Gautam Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid with a revamp in the support staff too.

The biggest challenges for any candidate who comes in as the Team India head coach are to manage the expectations and big-name personalities in the setup. Furthermore, on top of these tasks, the onus is on Gambhir to oversee the transition phase and incorporate new names into the side.

Gambhir's stint as head coach has begun on a mixed note. Team India recorded a 3-0 whitewash in the T20 series during the tour of Sri Lanka to kickstart the new era, but they went on to lose the ODI series by a 0-2 margin.

Sehwag remarked that Gambhir has inherited a championship-winning team, which makes the task of coaching the side much easier.

"I don't think it's a challenging role because there are other professionals involved too. The team recently won the T20 World Cup; players know their roles. With Gambhir coming in, players will have clarity. So that will be an added advantage. The challenges will be less for Gambhir and more for players, since now they would feel that after the T20 World Cup, they have to win the Champions Trophy, or the WTC final or the World Cup. But of course, Gambhir is around to help them all," Sehwag said in an interview with Amar Ujala.

Gambhir has also received BCCI's backing to bring in his favored candidates to fill the support staff roles. The former cricketer's coaching colleagues - Ryan ten Doeschate, Abhishek Nayar, and Morne Morkel will have the task of assisting him during his reign as head coach.

Gambhir's maiden red-ball assignment is also on the horizon, with India set to kickstart their home season with a two-match series against Bangladesh.

"If the IPL presents me with a coaching opportunity, I can surely have a look at it" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag had applied for the position of Team India head coach back in 2017, but lost out to Ravi Shastri in the end. He remarked that he does not see himself ever applying for the post in the future because of the extensive workload and travelling that it brings with it.

However, he remains open to any coaching opportunity within the IPL franchise framework, as it augurs well with his current schedule and commitments.

"Not with the Indian cricket team, but if the IPL presents me with a coaching opportunity, I can surely have a look at it. If I become India head coach, then I'll have to return to the same routine which I went through for 15 years. Playing for the Indian team requires you to stay on the road 8-9 months a year," Sehwag admitted.

"If I become the India head coach, staying away from my kids would be my biggest challenge. I will not be able to give time to my children. But yes, if there is a coach or mentor role available in the IPL, I can take it up," he concluded.

Sehwag has served as Kings XI Punjab's (now renamed as Punjab Kings) mentor after his retirement from all forms of cricket. He left the role in 2018, and has been involved in the game as commentator and a pundit.

