"I don't think his character should be doubted" - Kyle Jamieson on Tim Southee playing with a groin injury

Kyle Jamieson starred with the ball for New Zealand, but India ended up on top riding on Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja's 100+ run stand at the end of the first day of the first Test in Kanpur.

Jamieson picked up three wickets but lacked support from the other end as India finished the day on 258/4. His bowling partner Tim Southee was once again troubled by a groin injury that forced him off the field in the second session.

The veteran pacer returned to action in the final session of the day's play but didn't look in rhythm. Reflecting on Southee's injury woes, Kyle Jamieson asserted that the 32-year-old pacer was going through discomfort at one stage.

Addressing the press at the end of the day's play, Jamieson said:

"I think he is alright. I'm not sure exactly what it is but obviously he had a little bit of discomfort at one stage. I don't think his character should be doubted, the way he goes about his job for this team and how well he has done over such a long period of time.

"What he was going through and to come out there and bowl first with the old ball and then with the new ball as well was pretty good."

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) also confirmed that Southee was suffering from a groin injury. He walked off the field to undergo some treatment before returning to the ground once again. The statement read:

"Southee was off the field having some treatment on his right groin. Back on the field now."

Himanish Ganjoo @hganjoo153 Southee and Jamieson are getting 4 and 3.5 m/s^2 acceleration of swing on their balls today.



The fact that Jamieson has more degrees of swing means that his speed + time in the air due to height is resulting in more lateral deviation. Southee and Jamieson are getting 4 and 3.5 m/s^2 acceleration of swing on their balls today. The fact that Jamieson has more degrees of swing means that his speed + time in the air due to height is resulting in more lateral deviation. https://t.co/BxEMMoEr0j

Tim Southee, who bowled a solitary over with the new ball before bad light forced the end of the day's play, returned with figures of 1/43 from 16.4 overs at the end of Day 1. His fitness will be monitored overnight before he comes back on Day 2.

"We will have to adjust the plans and change throughout the day" - Kyle Jamieson

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



A brilliant 113-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket has put India in a commanding position on Day 1.



Shreyas Iyer the star of the day with a superb, unbeaten 75 on Test debut 👏



📸 BCCI



Kyle Jamieson will have to be at his best in the morning session of Day 2 if the Kiwis have to make a comeback in the contest.

The 26-year-old pacer asserted they will take things as they come as they look to wipe out India's innings and put up a big total in return.

"Hopefully the new ball will swing a little bit and then we will try to use it as best as we can. If not this, then obviously we will have to adjust the plans and change throughout the day and wait and see. We need to a talk a little more and certainly it's just taking things as they come and adjusting the depth as we move forward," Jamieson added.

Kyle Jamieson finished the day with figures of 3-47, picking up the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane. He is now only one scalp away from becoming the fastest New Zealand bowler to reach the 50-wicket mark.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar