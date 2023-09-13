"I think it's very dangerous just to write off players like Virat and Rohit because of their age" - Joe Root 

England batter Joe Root recently claimed that legendary batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cannot be dismissed as a threat just because they have hit a certain age. The prolific Indian duo are still working their magic, evident in the Asia Cup 2023, where they are among the leading run scorers.

Rohit has scored three fifties in a row in the tournament, with the most recent one coming against Sri Lanka on a difficult surface in Colombo. Kohli, on the other hand, scored the 47th ODI hundred of his career during the crucial Super Four contest against Pakistan.

Citing Chris Gayle and James Anderson as examples of why age should not be a criteria for success, Joe Root said in an interview with the Times of India:

"I think it's very dangerous just to write off players like Virat and Rohit because of their age. Look at how long Chris Gayle, for example, played T20 cricket. Some of the best players in the world have gone longer, especially in T20 cricket, and have been wonderful with their performances. As long as you're fit, you go on and play."

Root continued:

"Jimmy Anderson is a perfect example you look at. He is over 40, he's still performing exceptionally well. We're very fortunate that we've not lost out on that because we think he's too old. He's still playing and he's still leading our attack. And we're using all that experience and skill to our advantage. We're seeing him as a talent and ability and a wonderful player on his own."

James Anderson is still going strong for England in the longest format. He is slated to play a huge role in the coming set of red-ball assignments, especially with Stuart Broad having announced his retirement.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not yet divulged their retirement plans of yet. Team India do have some challenging series ahead coupled with ICC events as well. Thus, planning the transition will be crucial in the long term.

"Suryakumar Yadav's consistency is frightening" - Joe Root

This time last year, Suryakumar Yadav was settling the world alight with his exploits in T20I cricket. While he has maintained the same form with a couple more hundreds as well as a prolific 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), the right-handed batter has struggled to translate the same form into ODIs as well.

Suryakumar has had difficulties with his tempo in the format, but despite poor numbers of late, he found a place in Team India's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Heaping praise on Suryakumar Yadav's consistency, Joe Root said:

"SKY's consistency is frightening. How he's managed to score so many hundreds in a short space of time, especially in the position in the order that he bats and how quickly he's done it. It's been remarkable really. And he's so difficult to bowl at because he hits it in such unusual areas. Any young kid who watches him would want to go and replicate it. It looks so much fun to do and to play."

"For Virat, Sachin was a massive inspiration for him," Root added. "That's one of the greatest things in this sport at this level. You inspire young children to pick up a bat and a ball and want to go and do great things in the game. Same thing SKY is doing. A lot of youngsters are looking up to him and doing something different just like him."

Suryakumar Yadav's ability to play a match-winning innings on his day and his reputation as a talented white-ball batter, helped him seize a place in the World Cup squad over the likes of Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.