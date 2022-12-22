"I think he'll end up as Pakistan's all-time great" - Nasser Hussain on Babar Azam

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain iterated Babar Azam's importance to Pakistan following widespread criticism after the Test series sweep at home. Hussain reckons the right-handed batter will end up as one of Pakistan's best.

Babar became the first Pakistan captain to sustain a Test series whitewash at home, with several former cricketers calling for him to be axed. The eight-wicket loss to England in Karachi was also Pakistan's fourth consecutive loss at home, dating back to Australia beating them in Lahore in March this year.

Speaking to Cricwick, the reputed commentator suggested that Babar is in the same league as Steve Smith, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, and Kane Williamson as he believes in playing proper cricket shots to score runs.

"I think he'll end up as Pakistan's all-time great. Not just the runs he gets, but the way he gets his runs. In an era where some of batting, not all of batting, is about hitting the ball hard, hitting the ball a long way, I look at Root and Azam as multi-format players.

"I look at Kohli, Smith, Labuschagne, I still look at people who could stroke a cricket. When they play a shot you sit there and go WOW, whether it be a Babar coverdrive, or Root slog sweep, even a Labuschagne forward defence. Call me boring but I'm an old school of stroking a cricket ball,”

The 28-year-old is indeed one of the most prolific batters of the current generation, scoring runs consistently across formats. He is also in the top ten rankings across formats and is the number-one ODI batter.

"I wish people will cut him a little bit of slack" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain wants fans to sympathize with Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain further observed that Babar finds himself under enormous pressure, needing to carry a batting lineup that is severely out of form. Hence, he wants fans to show some sympathy, stating:

"So I love watching Babar play, and he's under immense pressure. He's carrying a batting line-up, in the World T20 I think it was the first I've ever since Babar looked out of nick. I think he'll end up in all-time great, I wish people will cut him a little bit of slack because he'll go through periods when he doesn't get runs and in this part of the world, you get absolutely villified."

The PCB has retained the star batter as captain for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand.

