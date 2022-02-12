"I think everybody is very good, and we've been learning off each other" - Prasidh Krishna on the growing pool of Indian pacers 

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna hailed the growing pool of fast bowlers and how every bowler is feeding off one another.

Krishna was awarded the player of the series award for his exploits in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies that concluded on Friday. The 25-year-old picked up nine wickets in three games on the Ahmedabad surface that assisted the bowlers.

The Karnataka pacer made his debut in the home series against England last year in Pune. After starting his career with a four-fer, he has been a part of the Indian set-up for the last year as a backup option and a net bowler.

With figures of 2-29, 4-12 and 3-27, Prasidh Krishna went past Jasprit Bumrah for most wickets after seven ODIs. Playing down the comparison with the senior bowler, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer said there was a complete team effort on display against the West Indies. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Krishna said:

"No, but yeah the kind of guys that we have in the team, I think everybody is very good, and we've been learning off each other and whoever is coming up is doing their bit very well. So, that's a team effort there. Still being grounded that way, but it's a team effort."

Appreciating the batters for their efforts on a tricky set of surfaces, Krishna added:

"Now, if we can sit back and look at the three games, I think we batted pretty well even though there was something in the wicket throughout. We ended up getting good scores. and it was good for the bowlers to have something on the board to defend."

"I think anything going to the keeper, into the slips, I think I love that" - Prasidh Krishna

When asked about his favourite dismissal during the series, Prasidh Krishna said that the wickets involving the wicketkeeper or the slip cordon enthused him the most.

The lanky pacer extracted extra bounce and a bit of lateral movement off the pitch, enabling him to find the batter's edge.

Crediting the personnel behind the stumps for grabbing all the opportunities that came their way, Krishna said:

"I have been practicing a lot, played the Vijay Hazare Trophy ,so I feel that I have a lot of overs remaining in me. I think anything going to the keeper, into the slips, I think I love that. Even in the previous game, even today as well both the wickets that I got. Quite nice to see the ball getting that carry, and glad that there are people behind, who are not going to miss a single opportunity that I'm creating. "

The pacer added:

"When you're running in, when you can see the ball fly to the keeper, I think that's what every fast bowler wants. It's happening right now. and glad that I could contribute."

Prasidh Krishna will now return to domestic cricket after being named in Karnataka's 20-man Ranji Trophy squad led by Manish Pandey. He was not selected for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies that starts in Kolkata.

