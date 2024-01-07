“I think I have been able to fulfill the role assigned by the team management” - Mukesh Kumar reflects on historic Cape Town triumph 

Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar expressed satisfaction over his performance in the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Having lost the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs, he was drafted into the playing XI and responded to the challenge rather well.

Senior pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were the bowling heroes of Team India’s historic seven-wicket triumph in the Cape Town Test. While Siraj claimed 6/15 in the first innings as South Africa were bowled out for 55, Bumrah picked up 6/61 in the second.

Mukesh also chipped in with a crucial contribution, claiming two wickets in each innings. In the Proteas’ second innings, he dismissed Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi.

Reflecting on his performance in the Newlands Test, the Indian pacer was quoted as saying by PTI:

"I think I have been able to fulfill the role assigned by the team management. I am satisfied with my bowling and best part is that I have worked hard and tried my best."

The 30-year-old also shared his views on the adjustments he had to make while bowling on South African tracks in comparison to Indian wickets.

"There's a lot of difference between bowling on these kind of tracks compared to Indian pitches. In India, when you try to bowl fuller length the ball moves in the air, but here, if you try to bowl too full, you get smashed, So we decided that we will bowl between 6 to 8 meter length (back of length). And since there is lot of bounce on offer you can get wickets,” he explained.

Before the Cape Town Test, Mukesh also featured in the T20I and the ODI series in the Rainbow Nation. He picked up 2/34 in three overs in the second T20I in Gqeberha.

“He always tells us about areas to bowl” - Mukesh Kumar on advice from skipper Rohit Sharma

Mukesh was not part of the Centurion Test as India preferred the all-round skills of Shardul Thakur.

The pacer was, however, drafted into the playing XI for the do-or-die Newlands encounter. Ahead of the game, Mukesh bowled to captain Rohit Sharma in the nets for nearly an hour.

Asked if he received any advice from the captain, the pacer said:

"He always tells us about areas to bowl when we seek feedback in the nets. They would tell us 'if you pitch the ball in this particular length and channel you can trouble us'."

The Cape Town match was Mukesh’s second Test for India. He had made his debut against West Indies in Port of Spain in July 2023, claiming two wickets.

