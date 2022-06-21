"I think I literally got a heart attack while watching that match" - Twitter explodes as Sri Lanka register a series win over Australia in last-ball thriller 

Sri Lanka recorded a four-run win over Australia in the fourth ODI of the series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 21 (Tuesday). The slender victory gave the Dasun Shanaka-led side an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Following their mammoth chase at the same venue a few days back, expectations were high from the island nation. The spirited side stepped up after being put in to bat by Australia. A shaky start by the openers reduced the hosts to 34-3 in the tenth over.

The onus to rebuild the innings was taken on by the duo of Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. They put on a vital 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket after which the all-rounder departed for a well-made 61.

Asalanka continued to grind to register his maiden ODI century as the rest of the batting unit collapsed around him. A slew of run-outs at the end of the innings meant that Sri Lanka were dismissed for 258 with an over to spare.

Unleashing their spin onslaught, the hosts were right in the game. Australia were on the receiving end of a heavy blow early on as skipper Aaron Finch departed for a duck.

The spinners ended up being the architects of the win after bowling 43 overs between them. David Warner put up a fighting effort but fell one run short of a hundred. Meanwhile, cameos from Pat Cummins and Matthew Kuhnemann were in vain as the Aussie fell short in the end.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kenzaki @jalithahewage on the win! I think I literally got a heart attack while watching that match 🫠 well done boys, congratson the win! #SLvsAUS I think I literally got a heart attack while watching that match 🫠 well done boys, congrats 🎉 on the win! #SLvsAUS 🏆

Suwan Fernando @suwanfernando Heart Attacks! Oh #SrilankaCricket you beauty! Thank You for bringing joy to a Nation that cries all day! #SLvsAUS Historic Win for SL! Spare a thought for @davidwarner31 who missed out on a well deserved Century - What a composed knock! #CricketAustralia Heart Attacks! Oh #SrilankaCricket you beauty! Thank You for bringing joy to a Nation that cries all day! #SLvsAUS Historic Win for SL! Spare a thought for @davidwarner31 who missed out on a well deserved Century - What a composed knock! #CricketAustralia

Meth Hettihewa @methhettihewa



This win is special because everyone put their hand up. This is what we were missing. Accountability.



Great win! The boys looking tired - series win means bench can try out on the 24th! What a series win - First in 30 years here against the Aussies!This win is special because everyone put their hand up. This is what we were missing. Accountability.Great win! The boys looking tired - series win means bench can try out on the 24th! #SLvsAUS What a series win - First in 30 years here against the Aussies! This win is special because everyone put their hand up. This is what we were missing. Accountability. Great win! The boys looking tired - series win means bench can try out on the 24th! #SLvsAUS

𓁹 Rozanne Marieta 𓁹 @LunaBerryx If anyone hasn't seen a real game of cricket, I want you to watch today's match. It's like Dasun wanted us to keep biting our nails till the last ball. Proud of you boys Proud of you. #SLvsAUS If anyone hasn't seen a real game of cricket, I want you to watch today's match. It's like Dasun wanted us to keep biting our nails till the last ball. Proud of you boys Proud of you. #SLvsAUS

Kithmina Hewage @kvh0117



Bloody hell! What a way to end the wait. What a time to give the country some joy and respite.



Tears. Absolute tears!



#SLvsAUS The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI series against Australia, I was 9 months old.Bloody hell! What a way to end the wait. What a time to give the country some joy and respite.Tears. Absolute tears! The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI series against Australia, I was 9 months old. Bloody hell! What a way to end the wait. What a time to give the country some joy and respite. Tears. Absolute tears! 😭♥️#SLvsAUS

Aron Fernando @AronFernando23

#SlvsAus I'm hearing crackers going off. Even a crisis couldn't take away our love for cricket I'm hearing crackers going off. Even a crisis couldn't take away our love for cricket 😍🇱🇰#SlvsAus

Resanth. @Cric_Resanth

#SLvsAUS #AUSvSL #SriLankaCan What a comeback from Sri lanka, lost the T20i series and the 1st ODI, then they cameback stronger and win consecutively 3 matches and also the series as 3-1 Vs Aussies, well played by the Younger SL team. What a comeback from Sri lanka, lost the T20i series and the 1st ODI, then they cameback stronger and win consecutively 3 matches and also the series as 3-1 Vs Aussies, well played by the Younger SL team.#SLvsAUS #AUSvSL #SriLankaCan https://t.co/KIEuedDfae

Harsha Kumara @harsz89 Series win with a heart attack! Congratulations! At last something to cheer during the hard times! #SLvsAUS Series win with a heart attack! Congratulations! At last something to cheer during the hard times! #SLvsAUS

Akbar Choudhry @Dr_A_Choudhry



(you don't even need to be watching to know exactly what I mean)



#SLvsAUS West Indies have steel bands, in Pakistan there's a constant shrill of excited fans and Lord's has the famous 'hum'...but the best musical background to cricket has to be Sri Lanka's papare band(you don't even need to be watching to know exactly what I mean) West Indies have steel bands, in Pakistan there's a constant shrill of excited fans and Lord's has the famous 'hum'...but the best musical background to cricket has to be Sri Lanka's papare band 🎺🎺(you don't even need to be watching to know exactly what I mean) #SLvsAUS

Chamal Asela Perera @chamalAsela



#SLvsAUS Malinga was almost there to bowl that last over noh Malinga was almost there to bowl that last over noh#SLvsAUS

Frankanderic @frankanderic @Mickeyarthurcr1 Thanks man. We still owe you for growing this team. The seads you gave planted are now reaping the benefits. You believed in this team more than anyone else.Sri lankan cricket fans will always remember you #SLvsAUS @Mickeyarthurcr1 Thanks man. We still owe you for growing this team. The seads you gave planted are now reaping the benefits. You believed in this team more than anyone else.Sri lankan cricket fans will always remember you #SLvsAUS https://t.co/i7jKssYqf0

MalikG @MalikGuna #SLvsAUS It really didn't need to go to the last ball, but it really needed to go to the last ball, didn't it? #lka It really didn't need to go to the last ball, but it really needed to go to the last ball, didn't it? #lka #SLvsAUS

Sri Lanka last won an ODI home series against Australia in 1992

The young Sri Lankan side scripted history with their nail-biting win over the five-time champions. The series win marks the island nation's first ODI series win over the five-time champions in 30 years. Back then, the Arjuna Ranatunga-led side recorded a 2-1 series win in a closely contested series.

Following a memorable win in the final T20I of the series, Sri Lanka seem to have turned a corner. They will hope for more of the same in the upcoming two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

