"I don't think India has the same mystery" - Greg Chappell feels Australia and England will be competitive in 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell agreed that since the ODI World Cup is in India, teams like India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan will have an advantage since they are used to these Asian conditions.

However, he claimed that because of the Indian Premier League, Australia and England's players have also spent a lot of time in Indian conditions and might have a better understanding of how they need to adapt to be successful.

Here's what Chappell told RevSporz about Australia and England's chances at the World Cup:

"I think the home team will have an advantage and I think the Asian teams will perform well in India. But I don't think India has the same mystery for the Australian players, who spent quite a bit of time there in recent years. They get to understand the variations in conditions. Some England players too now spend time in India."

India have always coped well at home: Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell was the Indian head coach in the past and believes the Men in Blue have the ability to outperform the opposition on most occasions when they play at home. While he agrees that opposition teams will have experience playing in Indian conditions, he expects the hosts to start as favourites in each of their World Cup games.

On this, Chappell stated:

"Indian team have always coped well at home. It was pretty interesting for me to sit in the dressing room and look at the visiting teams. There was always a feeling that the Indian team were pretty comfortable and could cope with whatever was thrown at them in their home conditions and respond well. I think India start favorites in any match at the World Cup. The opposition has the work to do to pull them back."

India will open their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.