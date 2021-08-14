"I think India will take a substantial first-innings lead" - Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes England might not be able to get past India's first innings score of 364. Although the pitch is getting better for batting, Dasgupta feels that aside from Joe Root, the rest of the English batting line-up is vulnerable.

England ended Day 2 on 119-3 and lost a set batsman in Rory Burns late in the day. Deep Dasgupta feels that although the pitch has slowed down, India will still be able to pick up wickets as the first hour will be difficult to negotiate for the new batsmen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta explained why he feels India will take a huge first-innings lead.

"England are still 248 runs away and it is a long way off. I don't think England will be able to take a first-innings lead. The pitch is getting better for batting and picking wickets will be difficult. The first half-hour to one hour will be crucial. But still, I feel India will get a substantial lead in the first innings as they are well ahead in the game," Deep Dasgupta opined.

England's hopes are alive as long as Joe Root is there at the crease: Deep Dasgupta

Joe Root has been in fantastic form this series and is on his way to scoring his third consecutive fifty-plus score. Deep Dasgupta shed light on how simple Root has kept his technique as compared to other England batsmen.

Dasgupta wants other batsmen to take a leaf out of Root's book on how he keeps his technique so simple. He feels India will need to take Root's wicket as he is once again looking in ominous touch.

"Joe Root's technique is so simple. The other English batters have such complicated techniques. If you are in the England dressing room, you can learn from Joe Root how simple he keeps it.

"Cricket is a complicated game and becomes as complicated as you make it. As long as he is there, England's hopes will be alive," Deep Dasgupta said.

Early wickets on Day 3 will hold the key for India as they will look to take a match-defining first-innings lead.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee