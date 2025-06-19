"I think it could be an Indian" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the upcoming Test series between India and England. He opined that either Jasprit Bumrah or Prasidh Krishna could be the highest wicket-taker across both sides.

The first Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played in Leeds from Friday, June 20, onwards. Both Bumrah and Krishna are expected to be a part of the visitors' playing XI, but the former is unlikely to play all five Tests.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that either Bumrah or Krishna will pick up the most wickets in the five-Test series.

"Who will take the most wickets in this series? I think it could be an Indian. It could be Jasprit Bumrah, or it could be Prasidh Krishna. I am going with one of the two. I am not picking an English bowler," he said.

Chopra chose England's Joe Root as the likely highest run-scorer.

"The highest run-scorer for the series, I will say Joe Root. Although Joe Root and Bumrah's contest will be very interesting, considering the kind of form he is in and the kind of guy he is, I am saying Joe Root to be the highest run-scorer this series," he observed.

Joe Root has amassed 13,006 runs at an average of 50.80 in 153 Tests. He has scored 2,846 runs at a much better average of 58.08 in 30 Tests against India.

"If I talk realistically, 3-2 in favor of England" - Aakash Chopra predicts the ENG vs IND 2025 Test series result

India will look to end an 18-year Test series win drought in England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that England would pip India 3-2 in the five-match series.

"What could be the result of this series? If I talk realistically, 3-2 in favor of England. If India return after drawing the series, I will say well done. If they return after winning, I will say take a bow. I have kept my expectations tapered down slightly because it's a very young Indian team," he said.

The analyst noted that the relatively inexperienced Indian side could have initial struggles and would have better times ahead once they overcome those issues.

"When I think about it from that point of view, I feel they will stumble and fall at some places, but it's okay. You get the biggest joy of your life after labor pains. As a parent, I can tell you that. This transition is like that. There will be pain, problems, heartbreak, disappointment and dejection. If you just go through it, there is happiness on the other side," Chopra observed.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid's captaincy. The last Test series between the two sides in England ended in a 2-2 draw, and Shubman Gill and company will hope to do one better this time.

