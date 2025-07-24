"I think this is it" - Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair's future after being dropped for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has expressed pessimism about Karun Nair's chances of making a comeback to the Indian XI after being dropped for the fourth Test against England. He highlighted that a plethora of players are waiting for their opportunities.

India left Nair out of their playing XI in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23, with Sai Sudharsan replacing him at No. 3. The visitors ended Day 1 at 264/4 in their first innings after being asked to bat first.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Nair might struggle to return to the Indian Test XI in the foreseeable future, pointing out that Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan might be preferred over him in the upcoming home games.

"Now it will become difficult for Karun Nair. I thought he could and should have been given one more chance. However, if you have not given it now, I think this is it, because, for the time being, how will you be able to give him a chance again? As soon as you go home, Abhimanyu Easwaran is standing in the line. Sarfaraz Khan hasn't made any mistake for you not to play him," he said (2:30).

Chopra added that Dhruv Jurel and Shreyas Iyer might also be in the selectors' thoughts as middle-order batters.

"You might want to play Dhruv Jurel as a batter as well at some stage, and you will think about Shreyas Iyer too at some time when the Test series is played in India. Karun Nair got a great chance in this series, and he has wasted that chance. His career shows his never-say-never attitude, but making a comeback from here will not be that easy or straightforward," he observed.

Karun Nair aggregated 131 runs at an average of 21.83 in six innings in the first three Tests against England. Sai Sudharsan justified his selection by playing a 61-run knock on Day 1 of the Manchester Test.

"It's a slightly flawed selection" - Aakash Chopra questions Shardul Thakur's inclusion in India's XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Shardul Thakur (left) and Ravindra Jadeja were the unbeaten batters at Stumps on Day 1. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra questioned Shardul Thakur's selection as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

"India are 264/4 and Shardul is at the ground. He might score 70 or even a hundred, which would be a great thing, but, in my opinion, it's a slightly flawed selection. I feel specialists should be played," he said (3:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the No. 7 position is too high for Thakur and that a specialist batter should have been played instead of him.

"Rishabh Pant got injured, so we are 264/4 only, but even if we were 265/5 and Jaddu and Shardul had been batting, it is not a great position to be in. You have too many all-rounders. All-rounders look good, but Test cricket is still a lot about purists," Chopra observed.

Rishabh Pant retired hurt on a 48-ball 37 after injuring his foot while attempting a reverse sweep. Ravindra Jadeja (19* off 37) and Shardul Thakur (19* off 36) were unbeaten at the crease, with Washington Sundar being the only recognized batter to follow if Pant is unable to bat.

