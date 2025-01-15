“I think it’ll be difficult for KL Rahul” - Former Pakistan cricketer picks India’s wicketkeeper for 2025 Champions Trophy

As the 2025 Champions Trophy approaches thick and dast, the question as to who will be India's wicketkeeper for the tournament has become a widespread debate. Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul are the key contenders to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali stated that Pant should be India's wicketkeeper for the upcoming Champions Trophy. He added that Samson could be the second choice.

However, the former Pakistan batter was of the opinion that it would be difficult for KL Rahul to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue at the marquee ICC event.

"Rishabh Pant should be the first choice. Sanju Samson will be the second choice. I think it will be difficult for KL Rahul," Basit said.

Trending

He was also asked as to which top-class players have the best fitness at the moment. Basit did not take any time to take Virat Kohli's name as his answer to the question. He reflected that Virat's ground fitness is unmatched.

"Virat Kohli has high fitness. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are there but they are not top class players. Players do not have ground fitness like Virat. Like running in the ground, shouting from slips, cover, mid-off, or deep, from four sides of the ground," he answered.

"No one is close to him" - Basit Ali on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Basit Ali also expressed his views on Jasprit Bumrah, stating that the Indian pacer is the best at the moment. He drew comparisons with the likes of Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj, saying no one is close to Bumrah.

He reckoned that only Shami comes slightly closer to Bumrah, given he is fully fit. The former Men in Green batter said that otherwise, no one is close to Bumrah.

"Jasprit Bumrah is the best of all. You take the names of Shami, Arshdeep, Siraj, no one is close to him. If someone comes a little close it is Shami that too if he is fit," he concluded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news