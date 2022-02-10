"I think Kohli can consider taking a break in the Sri Lanka series" - Nikhil Chopra on Virat Kohli's persistent woes 

Former Indian player Nikhil Chopra feels Virat Kohli could skip the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka. The island nation will visit India to play three T20Is and two Tests before the 2022 IPL.

Kohli has currently played 99 Tests for India and might get the opportunity to make it an even 100 against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Bengaluru will host the second test, which will be India's second pink-ball Test on home soil.

ICC @ICC



West Indies dismiss Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in quick succession.



India are three down for 43 after 12 overs.



#INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvWI-ODI2 Odean Smith strikes twice!West Indies dismiss Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in quick succession.India are three down for 43 after 12 overs. Odean Smith strikes twice! 💥West Indies dismiss Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in quick succession. India are three down for 43 after 12 overs.#INDvWI | bit.ly/INDvWI-ODI2 https://t.co/PdEgsvKx1i

Terming his form as very crucial with respect to the World Cup, Nikhil Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast:

"I think Kohli can consider taking a break in the Sri Lanka series. Ups and downs are part of a player's career. Even the best have to face it. There are too many expectations from him, when he scores a 70, the talk is that he didn't score a hundred. I think he is one good innings away from coming back into form. I hope it happens soon because you want your match-winner to be at peak for the World Cup."

The 33-year-old departed for just 18 in the second ODI after edging a delivery off Odean Smith outside the off stump. He was undone by a short delivery by Alzarri Joseph in the first fixture against the Caribbean side.

"If Kohli keeps his focus, then the runs will definitely come" - Saba Karim

Despite another poor outing in the middle, Saba Karim chose to see the positive side of things for Kohli. Karim felt the ploy to bowl short or short of a length to him had reinvigorated his backfoot play, something which was not on show for a significant while.

Karim felt the primary problem with Kohli right now is his focus in the middle.

"The one positive I saw is that Kohli was getting on the back foot and playing strokes. His backfoot play was as good as over. But because West Indies bowled short of a length, at least we got to see him play on the backfoot. I couldn't remember the last time Kohli played a square cut off the backfoot. If he keeps his focus, then the runs will definitely come."

The former captain had to play largely on the backfoot with the red soil wicket in Ahmedabad offering extra bounce for the pacers. The ace batter will have another attempt to leave a mark when the team faces West Indies in the final ODI on Friday.

