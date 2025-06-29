"I think you're looking in the wrong place" - Australia coach's massive statement on Sam Konstas after opener's failure in WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has backed Sam Konstas following his twin failures in the opening Test against the West Indies in Barbados. The 44-year-old has asked the youngster to inculcate patience and learn to play with deficiencies. He added that Konstas would benefit from his opening partner and veteran batter, Usman Khawaja.

The remarks came as the right-hander returned with scores of 3 and 5 in his two innings, getting dismissed by the same bowler, Shamar Joseph (lbw and bowled). This was his first match after being ignored during the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Konstas previously managed 60 & 8 (Melbourne) and 23 & 22 (Sydney) during his maiden Test series against India.

McDonald told Australian Associated Press (via Perthnow):

“He knows his deficiencies. But, from a batting perspective, I encourage all players to learn to play with their deficiencies. I don’t think there’s such a thing as a perfect technique. If that’s what you’re looking for, then I think you’re looking in the wrong place.”

“It’s learning from previous events and trying to implement a way through that. It felt like he was stuck at times, and he was over-aggressive and then (he) underplayed. It’s really that balance and tempo ... that’s a step up to Test cricket. He’s got a really good partner down the other end (Usman Khawaja). That, over time, I think, will play out. That’s all we ask for - a bit of patience and time with a young player coming into Test cricket,” he added.

“He’s our best young gun” – Australian legend defends Sam Konstas after failures in opening Test against West Indies

Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor has also defended Sam Konstas following his failures in the opening Test against the West Indies. The 60-year-old said (via nine.com.au):

“They've got Sam Konstas who's coming in as the new opener. He's only 19 and as has been widely reported, he's not quite the finished product at the moment. But he's our best young gun. He's got to be given an opportunity here to nail that spot down.”

Meanwhile, the second Test between the West Indies and Australia will be held in Grenada, starting July 3. Pat Cummins and company won the opening Test by 159 runs to lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

