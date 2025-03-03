"I think we might see that happen again" - AB de Villiers' huge prediction for 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals

Former cricketer AB de Villiers has backed India and South Africa to win their respective semi-final clashes to meet in the finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy, in a repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final in the Caribbean. The Men in Blue and the Proteas secured qualification into the knockouts after an unbeaten run in the group stages of the competition.

India, having topped Group A with six points, will face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai. South Africa, the Group B leaders, are scheduled to face New Zealand in the second semi-final in Lahore.

India and South Africa have proven to be the sides to beat in the competition so far given the convincing nature of their victories so far. Rohit Sharma and co. eased past their opponents in the group stage, while South Africa also made easy work of Afghanistan and England to qualify.

AB de Villiers predicted that the title clash will be between India and South Africa once again, just like the previous ICC event.

“It’s tough to say (the two finalists of Champions Trophy) but my gut feel says India-South Africa – same as the T20 World Cup final. I think we might see that happen again. I think we are going to see South Africa in the final. The win against England would have given South Africa a lot of confidence," AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel (via News 18).

"I think it’s always a great final to watch India and South Africa. But you definitely can’t count out New Zealand and Australia – two powerhouse teams. Especially, the Aussies, when it comes to ICC trophies, they always seem to knock on the door," he added.

South Africa have made it to the finals of the Champions Trophy only on one occasion, back in 1998 during the inaugural edition of the tournament.

South Africa have never defeated India in the Champions Trophy

India and South Africa have faced each other thrice in Champions Trophy history, including the semi-finals of the 2002 edition in Sri Lanka. On all three occasions, the Men in Blue have emerged as winners.

The two sides played against each other across the last two editions of the tournament in 2013 and 2017 in Cardiff and The Oval. In both those group-stage outings, India recorded a convincing victory to hamper the Proteas' semi-final hopes.

