“I think Mohammed Siraj is one hell of a strong contender” – Dinesh Karthik 

Dinesh Karthik has praised Mohammed Siraj for his consistent performances for Team India after he picked up three wickets in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4).

The senior wicketkeeper batter commended Siraj for providing the Men in Blue with crucial breakthroughs during the game. He feels the speedster could be rewarded with a spot in the India squad for the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“He is handful with the new ball and the fact that through the middle. He is able to pick those wickets as well. He is definitely somebody that India will be looking at. We know Bumrah is there, but the other slots are open for the moment.”

He continued:

“I think Mohammed Siraj is one hell of a strong contender going into the fast-bowling attack that India would possess in this World Cup.”

Siraj took the crucial wicket of Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim in the game to dent Bangladesh’s chances of a fightback, leaving the hosts reeling at 128-6 in the 36th over.

Mohammed Siraj @mdsirajofficial @BCCI Not a result we wanted but will be bounce back for sure Not a result we wanted but will be bounce back for sure 🙏 @BCCI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RzGHIEDest

Siraj bowled out his ten overs, finishing with 3-32, but Bangladesh scripted a famous one-wicket win.

“He has been really consistent” – Dinesh Karthik on Mohammed Siraj

Karthik pointed out that Mohammed Siraj was Man of the Series during the ODI series against South Africa and continued his good form in New Zealand.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Mohammad Siraj in ODIs in 2022:



•Matches - 13

•Wickets - 21

•Average - 22.09

•Economy - 4.33



He is one of the best white ball bowler in the world in this year. Mohammad Siraj in ODIs in 2022:•Matches - 13•Wickets - 21•Average - 22.09•Economy - 4.33He is one of the best white ball bowler in the world in this year. https://t.co/chw0LtwHOh

He said:

“He has been really consistent in the recent past. In the South Africa series, he was Man of the Series. Against New Zealand, he bowled really well in the T20s. He is looking good. He’s a sure shot going into the World Cup because he picks up wickets and bowls good length.”

For the uninitiated, Siraj took five wickets in three ODIs against South Africa. He followed that up with six wickets in two T20Is against New Zealand, including career-best figures of 4-17 in the third game.

The Men in Blue will next take the field in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday (December 7) in Mirpur.

