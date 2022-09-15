"I think if he's picked, he will know how to perform" - Daniel Vettori backs R Ashwin to excel in Australian conditions at the T20 World Cup 2022

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori believes that Ravichandran Ashwin has all the ingredients to succeed in alien Australian conditions at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The veteran off-spinner was preferred ahead of Ravi Bishnoi despite an eight-month absence from T20Is earlier this year.

Following Ravindra Jadeja's injury at the 2022 Asia Cup, the management had to make changes to their spin-bowling department. Yuzvendra Chahal, the leading spin-bowling option, is the only leg-spinner in the squad, with Ravi Bishnoi being named as one of the stand-by players. Team India boasts three finger-spinners in the squad in the form of R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Opining that the experience Ashwin has amassed over his tours to Australia will benefit him while bowling, Vettori told reporters:

"We all know Ashwin has been exceptional in Tests. The thing for him is he's coming off a great IPL, and he's obviously included in the T20 squad for India. He's one of those guys who's very adaptable, he understands what he needs to do in all situations. I think if he's picked he will know how to perform. He's been to Australia on a number of occasions."

Vettori added:

"India does have a plethora of spin bowlers, a lot to choose from. The fact that most of the spinners are all-rounders as well I think that sets him apart and gives the team a good balance."

The Men in Blue had named Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar in the mix for the previous edition of the World Cup, with Ashwin emerging as a surprise selection during that instance as well.

"Indian spin group is in good hands" - Daniel Vettori on the future of spin-bowling in the subcontinent

Team India's spin attack has lacked venom of late, which has resulted in fewer wickets during the middle overs. Defensive bowling and other factors have been considered, and the spinners will have a handful of matches to get back to their best.

Claiming that the key to success in Australia is to rely on top-spin more than side-spin, Vettori said:

"In the sub-continent, you can rely on the wicket doing a bit more work for you. But the key to success in Australia, is the ability to probably get more top-spin than side-spin which happens more and more in the sub-continent."

Nathan Lyon is among the rare breed of players who have cracked the code while bowling in bouncy and pacy conditions. The big boundaries and improved spin-assisting surfaces could be something that teams can exploit in the upcoming competition.

Commenting on the future of spin bowling in India, Vettori said:

"Particularly when you see those legends at the top, the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja in Test cricket and their ability to transition through all three formats, so many young spinners aspire to that level. I can't talk much about the young group coming through but the Indian spin group is in good hands because of the players that I've mentioned."

