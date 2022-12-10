"I didn't think it would have been possible, health-wise more than anything" - Jack Leach after bagging 100 Test wickets

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach revealed he didn't think he would achieve the 100-wicket landmark in Test cricket. However, the senior spinner acknowledged that he is getting better with every Test match and wants to keep winning games for England.

Leach played a significant role in restricting Pakistan to 202 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Multan as England eked out a 79-run lead in the first innings.

The 31-year-old finished with figures of 27-7-98-4 and dismissed the dangerous Saud Shakeel for his 100th Test scalp.

Speaking to Test Match Special, Leach admitted that all the lows he suffered earlier felt worthwhile after taking 100 Test wickets. The Somerset spinner said he didn't think it was possible, given his health issues.

"There have been definite lows along the way, but it does make it all worth it," he said. "It is amazing to think I have 100 Test wickets. It is a nice little milestone but I just really want to keep winning games with England and let the rest take care of itself.

"I didn't think it would have been possible, health-wise, more than anything. There have been lots of challenges along the way. Everyone has their challenges and mine have been out there. That's good because I want to be open and honest."

The veteran spinner was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a condition that causes inflammation in the digestive system. During the New Zealand tour in 2019, he contracted gastroenteritis due to which he spent time in the hospital with a round of sepsis caused by the body's reaction.

Furthermore, Leach sustained a fractured skull after fainting in his bathroom twice and was concussed on-field twice.

"I don't look at my stats, which probably helps" - Jack Leach

Jack Leach is the 48th England bowler to claim 100 Test wickets. (Credits: Getty)

The left-arm spinner also stated that he now hardly looks at his personal achievements and focuses on what the team needs. He added:

"I don't look at my stats, which probably helps. We just want to win and do everything we can to do that. "I'm really starting to understand we'll maybe take a few more risks to get a wicket. That might require going for a few more runs.

"If we're winning lots of games, everything takes care of itself. I'm loving playing for England the most I've ever loved it. It's because it's all about the team, not about me. That's a really special feeling."

At stumps on Day 2, England lead by 281 runs, but only have five more wickets to go, with Ben Stokes (16*) and Harry Brook (74*) in the middle.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes