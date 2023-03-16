"I didn't think he would reach this level" - Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently revealed that he didn't think that Virat Kohli would be able to achieve monumental success in international cricket.

He stated that nobody had any doubts about Kohli's talent when he made it to the Indian team. Sehwag, however, mentioned that he didn't feel that the star batter would score over 70 centuries.

Sehwag admitted that Kohli proved him wrong with his consistent performances over the years. He made these remarks during an appearance on 'The Ranveer Show'.

"We all knew that Virat Kohli was very talented, But I didn't think he would reach this level," Sehwag said. "But the way he batted against Lasith Malinga in Australia to win us that game, we knew he would be successful. I didn't think he would have so many centuries to his name or score so many runs. He proved me wrong, and it's unbelievable what he has achieved."

It is worth noting that Kohli now has 75 centuries to his name in international cricket. The star batter performed admirably in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Kohli ended his century drought in the red-ball format, slamming his 28th century. He mustered 186 runs in the Ahmedabad Test and bagged praise from all quarters for his marvelous batting.

"Realized very early in his career that he would have to be disciplined" - Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli's dedication

Virender Sehwag further stated that Virat Kohli was able to achieve a lot of success as he realized the importance of discipline very early in his career.

He pointed out that healthy competition with Rohit Sharma has also benefited Kohli. The former cricketer highlighted that while many players made their debuts around 2008, they failed to achieve what Kohli has done.

"Virat realized very early in his career that he would have to be disciplined if he wanted to play cricket for a long period of time," Sehwag added. "Very few players have realized this so early. Around the same time, many players came and went. Then Rohit Sharma came into the Test and white-ball teams and there was a competition between the two. Sometimes such a competition helps you improve your game."

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvAUS @mastercardindia Hello and welcome to the Wankhede Stadium, where #TeamIndia will kickstart the ODI series against Australia. Hello and welcome to the Wankhede Stadium, where #TeamIndia will kickstart the ODI series against Australia.#INDvAUS @mastercardindia https://t.co/OXt3tuOS14

Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Australia. The opening encounter will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Poll : 0 votes