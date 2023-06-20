"I would think about Root and four seamers" - Nasser Hussain feels Joe Root can play as spinner in place of injured Moeen Ali at Lord's

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain feels England can play a four-pronged pace attack with Joe Root as their off-spin option in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's.

Hussain doesn't expect the Lord's pitch to turn much and reckons Root can play the role of a spinner who provides control. The star batter is quite an underrated off-spinner and also has a five-wicket haul to his name in Tests.

Ahead of Day 5 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test, here's what Nasser Hussain was quoted as saying by India Today:

"If there is one ground you could leave your spinner out and play Root, it would be Lord's - unless it's absolutely baking. It doesn't always turn there in the Test matches, but it can get very flat so you may need your spinner there in a holding role.

"It's really tricky, you hope Moeen would improve, but I would think about Root and four seamers."

Second spinner has to be a lot better than Joe Root: Nasser Hussain

Moeen Ali's injured right index finger is giving him problems to grip and turn the ball in the Edgbaston Test. While the idea would be to replace the injured off-spinner with someone who is doing well in county cricket, Nasser Hussain pointed out the lack of options.

He also claimed that if there's another spin option in the XI apart from Joe Root, it has to be a good one. On this, Hussain stated:

"The problem in English first-class cricket is of the leading 46 wicket-takers, 44 are seamers - and the two spinners are Simon Harmer at Essex, who can't play for us, and Jack Leach who is injured.

"Will Jacks obviously came in against Pakistan and got a six-for on his debut. If you're going to go for a second spinner, it has to be someone who is a lot better than Root."

It will be interesting to see if Moeen Ali recovers in time for the second Test with the blister on his finger troubling him. England could well look at the option of four seamers and Joe Root if needed.

Poll : 0 votes