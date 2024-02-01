"I think it shook them" - Alastair Cook on Team India's 4th innings performance in Hyderabad

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook opined that Team India had panicked in the 1st Test in Hyderabad as they were set a target above 200. The ex-England opener further claimed that India looked 'at sea' in the face of England's onslaught in their second innings.

Despite finding themselves under pressure after conceding a 190-run lead, England came out and played positively. Ollie Pope's 100 plotted England's ascendancy as they built a match-winning lead of 230 to emerge victorious by 28 runs.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Cook believes India didn't think the run-chase would be that steep and weren't expecting a good fight from England.

"They didn’t know they were going to chase that fourth innings or tactically stop that England onslaught so they did look a little bit all at sea. I think it shook them. I think when you’re 200 runs ahead and they’re so used to winning games – they’ve only lost three Test matches out of 40-odd at home – suddenly [India thought]: ‘Oh god, oh this won’t happen for much longer.'"

Given the magnitude of the task, the Essex cricketer feels that England's achievement is monumental.

"I think it’s probably one of the greatest away wins or wins anywhere considering where they found themselves at the end of day two. But also just in general to beat an Indian side like that in their home conditions, we know how hard it is. It was a brilliant effort."

India had started decently during their run-chase but debutant Tom Hartley pegged them back with three top-order wickets. Hartley took a pounding in the first innings but bounced back with seven scalps in the second.

"I scored quite a lot of runs to force my way in" - Alastair Cook on his Test career

Alastair Cook. (Image Credits: Getty)

England Test captain Ben Stokes once claimed that Cook wouldn't make it to the side if he were playing in the current era. The 39-year-old disagreed and stated:

"I’ll sit and watch him – just remember who gave him his debut and all that kind of stuff. Ultimately, the volume of runs makes a big, big impact. If you go back to when I first started as a 21-year-old, I scored quite a lot of runs to force my way in. And if a 20-21-year-old does that there’s something about him. The selectors will definitely look at it."

Cook retired as England's highest run-getter in Tests, mustering 12,472 runs in 161 Tests at 45.35.

