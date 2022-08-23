"I think it shows great courage and great bravery" - Joe Root on Ben Stokes opening up on his mental health struggles

Former England Test captain Joe Root lauded his teammate Ben Stokes for his courage and bravery for speaking out about his mental health struggles. Root said that it's not easy to see a friend go through what Stokes did, but it was nice to have the all-rounder back in the fold.

Stokes opted for an indefinite break last summer following a panic attack after a game in The Hundred against Trent Rockets. The 31-year-old said in his documentary 'Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes' that he almost quit the game and that he still takes anxiety medications.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the second Test against South Africa, Root praised the all-rounder for speaking about his struggles and that everyone has been with him throughout this phase.

"I think it shows great courage and great bravery to go and speak openly about that sort of stuff and some of the struggles that he has personally been through," said Root. "We were all there with him going through it. It's not easy to see a close friend and teammate like that, but look at him now."

Root added:

"It's great to have him leading this team and making Test cricket so enjoyable to play and watch. I think, like with any of your mates, you want to get around them, and you want to make sure you do what you can to help."

In an interview with The Guardian, the Durham all-rounder opened up on his panic attack, saying that it was a 'huge buildup of multiple things'. Stokes also said that he still speaks to his psychologist.

"It's an opportunity for us to come out and play with more intent" - Joe Root on second Test against South Africa

Joe Root would be keen to contribute in the second Test. (Credits: Getty Images)

Despite losing the first Test to South Africa, Joe Root has said that England wouldn't change their approach. Instead, the Yorkshire player sees it as an opportunity to play with more intent in the second game in Manchester.

"Even though the result didn't necessarily go how we wanted it to, and we didn't play as well as we could, that doesn't change anything," said Root. "That's been made very clear to the group. If anything, it's an opportunity for us to come out and play with more intent. It's just another opportunity to get back to how well we were playing in those first four Test matches."

The right-hander registered single-digit scores in the opening Test at Lord's as England lost by an innings and 12 runs. The hosts will be keen to level the series at Old Trafford, which starts on Thursday (August 25).

