T20 World Cup 2021: "I think South Africa can pull off a few upsets" - Brad Hogg 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is not writing South Africa off at the 2021 T20 World Cup. He believes the Proteas can cause a few upsets on the Super 12s stage.

Hogg feels South Africa have a solid bowling unit. Their pace attack comprises of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Number 1 ranked T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the spin attack with finger spinners Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin by his side. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Everyone is writing them off but I think they could upset a few of the teams in Group 1. Their strength lies in their bowling department, Nortje and Rabada with their pace and Ngidi with the variations in the middle overs and death can be quite a handful. They have quality spinners in Shamsi, Maharaj and Fortuin. So, they have got good balance in their bowling department."

Hogg noted that Quinton de Kock will have a lot of responsibility with the bat. The team will also have to define a precise role for David Miller to get the best out of him. He added:

"With the bat, they will rely heavily on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order. Markram is coming off age as well and Miller in that middle order. Now, where do they bat Miller? They have to give him a certain role. Too many teams over the years have given him a different role."

South Africa head into the tournament on the back of solid form and good preparation. They racked up T20 series wins away from home at West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka earlier this year. They also recorded wins in the warm-up fixtures over Afghanistan and Pakistan.

West Indies don't have a quality bowling attack: Hogg

The West Indies squad saw a slight shuffle in the squad where the injured Fabian Allen was replaced by Akael Hossain. But even after that change, the Caribbean outfit lack genuine bowlers with veteran Ravi Rampaul and youngster Oshane Thomas leading pace bowlers.

Hogg notes that the bowling attack is mostly comprised of all-rounders and while that weakens the bowling, it extends the batting order. Hogg added:

"For me, if you want to win this World Cup, you have got to have a good bowling attack. But, the West Indies don't have this. They don't have the out and out quicks, instead what they have is a lot of all rounders in Bravo, Pollard, Russell and Allen. What that does is it gives them a long batting order. "

The defending champions will begin their campaign with a match-up against England tomorrow (October 23) in Dubai.

